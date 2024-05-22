Steve Clarke ready for ‘difficult’ conversations when Scotland squad is trimmed

Steve Clarke is prepared for “very difficult conversations” when he eventually culls two players from his Scotland squad for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The manager gave himself some “breathing space” in announcing a 28-man squad for the tournament which begins next month, with the Scots playing the opening game of the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.

Scotland play friendlies against Gibraltar on June 3 and Finland four days later, the day Clarke has to hand two players the bad news as he reduces his group to 26.

Speaking at Hampden Park, he said: “More than a third of the squad have still got games to play this week, be involved in games before we meet up.

“There’s probably five or six players who we have maybe a doubt about.

“Let’s see how the pre-camp pans out and then we will take it from there.

“But ultimately there is going to be two very difficult conversations.

“The good thing about it is it won’t be a telephone call.

“It will be a sit down, face-to-face and I will just have to tell it as it is. But it will be two difficult conversations.

“But I am really pleased I can sit here and put out those names. It makes the tournament feel a little bit more real.”