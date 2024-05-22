Harrison Walsh would like to see Paralympians receive prize money in the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrison Walsh would like to see Paralympians receive prize money in the future

By Press Association
Harrison Walsh is competing at his second world championships (ParalympicsGB handout/imagecomms)
Harrison Walsh is competing at his second world championships (ParalympicsGB handout/imagecomms)

Welsh discus thrower Harrison Walsh is hopeful that Paralympians’ patience will one day pay off in the form of equal prize money to what World Athletics has promised Olympic champions this summer.

Last month, the governing body – which does not oversee para athletics – announced it would become the first international federation to offer a financial incentive for Olympic success, with gold medallists in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris set to take home US $50,000 and more money earmarked to include silver and bronze winners at Los Angeles 2028.

Walsh, who took home bronze in the F42-44/F61-64 discus throw at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and begins his challenge for a maiden world championship medal on Thursday, predicts a similar award for para athletes could strengthen the playing field, but remains realistic about how long it may take.

He told the PA news agency: “I think a lot of people would automatically say ‘oh, we need equal prize money’, and obviously long term I agree.

“It’s taken 120 years to come in (to the Olympics), so ships do take a long time and I don’t think you can expect it straight away.

“But of course I would like to see that in the future, and I think it is needed to attract as many athletes as possible. We don’t want people to guarantee medals, we want people to go there scared and excited that it can be taken off them.

“We want this as competitive as possible, and if prize money is a key to that, then that is exciting.”

The prize pot ring fenced by World Athletics comes from its revenue share from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a far richer organisation than the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), under which World Para Athletics is governed. 

Walsh, 28, once a promising former Wales Under-18 international and Ospreys development player, turned to throwing after a freak knee injury while playing for Swansea in 2015 ended his rugby career.

Walsh underwent surgery and was eventually advised not to continue playing rugby, warned by a specialist that there was even a “worst-case” risk of losing his lower leg if he were re-injured.

He admits it was a “complex challenge” to come to terms with his disability, going from “being this big, hairy rugby player that everyone knew in my village, then that goes. You’ve wrapped up sport and your physical ability in your identity, and you can walk down the street and you can feel like people are looking at you or judging you.”

Watching the fiercely competitive German Paralympic team at a meet was a massive turning point for his self-perception.

He said: “I realised this is why I want to be in it. It’s all about how you want to be treated and how you want to treat yourself at the same time. If you want to be the best athlete you can, you don’t need to wait for someone else to do it, you have to do it yourself.”

In 2019, Walsh threw a F44 shot put world record at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Italy, and in 2022 collected bronze in the F42-44/F61-64 discus at the Commonwealth Games.

He shared the podium with winner and compatriot Aled Davies, a three-time Paralympic champion who alongside six-time Paralympic medallist Dan Greaves motivate Walsh to “really pull (his) socks up” in his quest to conquer the world.

An ankle injury days before his would-be Paralympic debut ruled Walsh out of contention for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but he is now aiming for Paris, beginning with the world championships this week in Kobe, Japan, where the top two athletes in individual medal events can earn quota places for their countries.

Walsh finished fifth on world debut last year, but said: “A medal is definitely on the cards somewhere this year. I’m so excited.

“I’m truly, truly confident. When someone is having fun and enjoying, that is when you get the best out of them, and that’s what I am going to do this year.”