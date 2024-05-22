Luke Littler knows Premier League play-off night is the ‘one that matters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler knows Premier League play-off night is the ‘one that matters’

By Press Association
Luke Littler has took the Premier League by storm (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Littler has took the Premier League by storm (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Littler knows the hard work is still ahead as he eyes winning the Premier League crown on debut.

The 17-year-old was handed a wildcard into the weekly roadshow tournament on the back of his mesmerising run to the World Championship final over Christmas.

And he has looked the part, topping the league phase with a record amount of points in the current format while also winning four nightly events on the way to the play-offs at the O2 Arena in London.

He faces Michael Smith in the semi-finals on Thursday, with a possible showpiece against Luke Humphries or Michael van Gerwen.

“I can’t wait to play in front of another big crowd,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get going.

“I am just glad I got the call-up, I am just glad I topped the group, never mind qualify. This is the one that matters, the trophy is on the line.”

Smith only qualified for the last four on the final week of the regular season in Sheffield, but he has beaten Littler five times.

“If I can get past Michael Smith it will be a big boost,” Littler added.

“I have just been thinking to myself try and win when it matters, tomorrow it matters a lot.

 

“It would mean a lot to win on debut and win a first major. I have to get past Smithy first.”

Smith wants to add the Premier League to his World Championship and Grand Slam titles.

“This is what it all boils down to, this is the one night, so hopefully I will get my hands on the title,” he said.

“There are four specific trophies I want, there is the Worlds, the Matchplay, the Premier League and the Grand Slam and I have got my hands on two of them so to get my hands on this now would definitely mean a lot.”

World number one Humphries is the favourite for the tournament and will be confident of prevailing against Van Gerwen, having beaten him in their last six meetings.

“Maybe it will be in his mind but he is the most experienced of us,” Humphries said.

“He has got good mental strength so he can put that to one side. It might play on his mind, he is very experienced, but I don’t think what has gone before will affect him.

“He is one of the greatest players that has ever been, he’s kind of underrated.”

No one loves this competition more than Van Gerwen, who is chasing an eighth title.

He has been a shadow of his usual self in recent weeks, but has told people not to back against him.

Michael van Gerwen is the reigning champion of the Premier League
Michael van Gerwen is the reigning champion of the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I am still motivated, when I still walk on the stage I still enjoy what I do and that is really important,” the Dutchman said.

“I am working to get back into a spot where I have to be. It is not a one-day job but you have to keep remaining and keep working.

“Still no one will back against me. Maybe a tenner but no big one. I need to look for my own ability and my own focus. I am looking forward to it and I feel comfortable.

“I like the tournament a lot, it is good to perform against the best players in the world. That’s what drives me.”