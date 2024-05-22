David Wilkie: Swimming star who shattered world record at Montreal Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wilkie: Swimming star who shattered world record at Montreal Olympics

By Press Association
David Wilkie has died at the age of 70 (PA)
David Wilkie has died at the age of 70 (PA)

David Wilkie summoned one of the all-time great British Olympic performances when he surged to the gold medal in the Montreal pool in 1976.

Wilkie had arrived in Canada as the two-time defending world champion in the men’s 200m breaststroke and not been beaten in the event over the previous four years.

But the magnitude of his win – eclipsing his great American rival John Hencken to win in a time of two minutes 15.11 seconds that shattered Hencken’s existing world record by over three seconds – sent shock waves through the sport.

Wilkie’s swim, which made him the first British man to win Olympic gold in the pool in 68 years, was later described by his coach David Haller as “still probably the greatest individual performance I have witnessed”.

David Wilkie
David Wilkie set a blistering new world record at the Montreal Olympics (PA)

Wilkie, who was born in Sri Lanka to Scottish parents on March 8, 1964, started swimming in Colombo and continued his interest when he moved to boarding school in Edinburgh, earning a place on the elite Scottish training squad.

He is credited as one of the first swimmers to wear a swimming cap and goggles – partly, he claimed, to keep control of his long hair and partly to guard against an allergic reaction to chlorine.

Wilkie would win four Commonwealth Games medals representing Scotland – a bronze in Edinburgh in 1970 followed by three more, including two golds, in Christchurch four years later.

He won his first Olympic medal with a silver in Munich in 1972 and the first of his three world titles the following year.

Determined to prepare alongside his great rivals, Wilkie spent the two years prior to Montreal on a sports scholarship at the University of Miami.

Despite settling for another silver behind Hencken in the 100m breaststroke, Wilkie was not to be denied again, but left no opportunity to extend his reign.

David Wilkie (second left) with fellow British medallists from the 1976 Olympics
David Wilkie (second left) with fellow British medallists from the 1976 Olympics (PA).

He announced his retirement one month after the Games at the age of 22.

Along with his wife Helen and children Natasha and Adam, Wilkie founded a healthcare company, Health Perception Ltd, which he sold for £7.8m in 2004.

He also started a successful pet food company, Pet’s Kitchen.

In 2017, the BBC reported that Wilkie, then aged 62, had been cautioned for swimming too fast at his local health club.

Wilkie died aged 70 on May 22 following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children.