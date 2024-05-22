Andy Murray and Dan Evans given rare French Open doubles wildcard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray and Dan Evans given rare French Open doubles wildcard

By Press Association
Andy Murray and Dan Evans are set to team up in the doubles at the French Open (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy Murray and Dan Evans are set to team up in the doubles at the French Open (Steven Paston/PA)

British duo Andy Murray and Dan Evans have become the first non-French pair to be awarded a wild card into the men’s doubles at Roland Garros in over two decades.

Murray had looked set to miss out on this year’s French Open after he injured his ankle in March but returned to action with appearances in Bordeaux and Geneva earlier this month.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray has already signalled his intention to retire at the end of 2024 and this bid to play doubles at the French Open raises the prospect of the 37-year-old being able to feature in the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

Back in March, Murray told The Times: “I won’t go to the Olympics unless I can win a medal.”

With Murray now down at 75 in the ATP singles’ rankings after a difficult season, the Scot appears set to turn his focus towards the doubles event at the Olympics, which will be held at Roland Garros.

Murray and Evans last played doubles together at the Citi Open last summer and triumphed in one match before they exited in the quarter-final stage.

While Murray will partner with Evans for the French Open, he would likely team up with world doubles’ number five Joe Salisbury if selected by Great Britain for the Paris Games.