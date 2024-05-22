Jodie Burrage to miss French Open and faces fight to be fit for Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Burrage to miss French Open and faces fight to be fit for Wimbledon

By Press Association
Jodie Burrage has been forced to pull out from the French Open (Zac Goodwin/PA)
British number three Jodie Burrage will miss the French Open after she suffered more injury disappointment.

Burrage has endured an injury-hit 2024 and has not played since she had wrist surgery in March following a issue in San Diego weeks earlier.

The world number 111 had completed her recovery and was set to try and qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros but rolled her ankle on Tuesday and will miss the second major of the year.

A bigger concern for the 24-year-old is the prospect of being absent for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

“Yesterday I fell and rolled my ankle whilst playing points on the clay prepping for Roland Garros,” Burrage said on Instagram.

“With how it is right now I’ve had to withdraw from next week. I won’t know the extent of the damage till I get further scans in the next few days.

“After everything with my wrist and how well my recovery has gone, it’s hard to get my head around what’s happened. Praying for good news in the next few days.”

Burrage had started the new season strongly with a maiden main-draw appearance at the Australian Open but now faces a race against time to play in SW19.