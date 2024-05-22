Birthday boy Novak Djokovic marches on in Geneva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birthday boy Novak Djokovic marches on in Geneva

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic won on his 37th birthday against Yannick Hanfmann (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)
Novak Djokovic won on his 37th birthday against Yannick Hanfmann (Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP)

Novak Djokovic marked his 37th birthday with a straight-sets win over Yannick Hanfmann to progress into the last eight of the Geneva Open.

Djokovic was a surprise entry into the ATP 250 event following his shock early exit at the Italian Open earlier this month to Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, two days after being accidentally struck on the head by a bottle.

After the world number one underwent tests, he requested a wild card into the tournament in Switzerland and started his campaign with a 6-3 6-3 win.

It was far from straightforward for Djokovic, who needed 90 minutes to get past the German.

Hanfmann had defeated Andy Murray in round one to end the prospect of a battle between old rivals, but was broken in the sixth game of the first set on Wednesday.

Djokovic claimed the opener after a brief delay due to rain before he made a bad start to the second set and found himself 3-0 down.

The 23-time major winner was able to reassert his control and reeled off the next six games in a row to book his place in the quarter-finals.