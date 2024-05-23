Football rumours: Chelsea and Manchester United eyeing Kieran McKenna move

What the papers say

Newly crowned League Managers Association manager of the year Kieran McKenna is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs. The Sun reports Ipswich have offered the 38-year-old a new contract in a bid to ward off suitors including Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton. The Daily Mail says McKenna is keen on the Chelsea job.

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Ex-Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager leaves his post after Euro 2024, according to The Daily Telegraph. But The Times reports the Argentinian, 52, would be interested the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag leaves.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is being targeted by Arsenal. The Daily Mirror says the 26-year-old Netherlands international is being lined up to replace Aaron Ramsdale, 26, who is expected to leave.

Another England goalkeeper looks like staying where is. The Mirror says Jordan Pickford, 30, has indicated he will stay at Everton, despite interest from Chelsea.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 Bayern are closing in on deal to appoint Vincent Kompany as new head coach, it’s imminent. Kompany accepted Bayern job right after their first call revealed on Monday, he’s ready for new chapter. Bayern and Burnley are in contact to get deal done on compensation fee. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/htS19FDq8H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2024

👀 Leicester boss Enzo Maresca 'emerges as Chelsea's top target' to replace Mauricio PochettinoRead more 👉 https://t.co/S7HwOvYzfA pic.twitter.com/1gWRgDMQ8j — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 22, 2024

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Bernado Silva (left) and Feyenoord’s Ridgeciano Haps (PA)

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City will allow the Portugal midfielder, 29, to leave in the summer for a fee of at least £50million, according to Football Insider.

Victor Osimhen: The 25-year-old Napoli and Nigeria striker is looking for a move to Chelsea despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs, reports Teamtalk.