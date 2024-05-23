Ten Hag saves United career or City win double? – FA Cup final talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten Hag saves United career or City win double? – FA Cup final talking points

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola go head to head on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola go head to head on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saturday’s Manchester derby at Wembley has more riding on it than simply the destination of this season’s FA Cup.

Not only are City and United gunning for local supremacy, there is broader significance to the final regardless of which side, red or blue, lifts the cup.

Here the PA news agency looks at what is at stake.

Erik ten Hag’s future

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag saw his team win just four of their final 13 games of the Premier League season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The United manager has overseen the club’s lowest Premier League finish as well as 14 league defeats and a first-ever negative goal difference, while defeat at Wembley will leave them facing just a second season since 1989/90 without European football.

New minority owners Ineos, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, must now decide to what extent the team’s decline is the fault of their Dutch coach’s leadership, and whether he is the right man to helm whatever structural changes it plans to implement.

With a number of high-profile managers on the market this summer – among them three former Chelsea bosses in Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter – the cup final will be the owners’ last chance to learn about the team’s character under Ten Hag before making a call on his future.

Other clubs’ European hopes

Chelsea
Chelsea have guaranteed European football next season but which competition they play in depends upon the outcome of the FA Cup final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Victory for United will mean they take the competition’s Europa League spot but a City win will be good news for two of their league rivals.

Sixth-placed Chelsea stand to qualify for Europe’s secondary competition if Pep Guardiola’s team triumph while Newcastle, who played in the Champions League this season, would take a Europa Conference League berth.

If United win the cup then the Blues will play in the Conference League and Eddie Howe’s team will miss out on Europe altogether.

City’s ‘double double’

Manchester City
Manchester City are looking to become the first English team to win back-to-back league and cup doubles (Nick Potts/PA)

It may appear diluted in the context of the treble that City won last season, but though they may have missed out on retaining their European crown they can still become the first team to win back-to-back league and cup doubles.

It could be a second piece of history this campaign after they became the first side in English football history to win four straight league titles.

Whatever the outcome, it will be the first time since the 1884/85 season that the final has been contested by the same teams in consecutive seasons, with the most recent pairing having been Blackburn and Scottish side Queen’s Park, with Rovers winning both games.

Haaland’s goalscoring landmark

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland needs two more goals to make it 40 in consecutive seasons (Mike Egerton/PA(

He may not have equalled last year’s breathtaking haul but, despite missing a sizeable chunk of the season either side of Christmas with a foot injury, City’s top-scorer stands on the brink of a significant milestone by netting 40 or more goals in all competitions in consecutive seasons.

To pull it off he needs two goals at Wembley, which would in turn take his City total to 92 since joining from Borussia Dortmund less than two years ago.