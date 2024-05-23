Sign a striker and attack – what Julen Lopetegui needs to do at West Ham

Julen Lopetegui has been announced as West Ham’s new head coach.

The 57-year-old Spaniard replaces David Moyes, who left when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency sifts through the in-tray awaiting Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Get Toney

Ivan Toney is set to leave Brentford this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The burden of leading West Ham’s attack is still falling on the 34-year-old shoulders of Michail Antonio, with Moyes having failed to settle on another striker despite the club’s large outlays on the likes of Sebastian Haller and Gianluca Scamacca. England international Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford this summer and West Ham should be at the front of the queue.

Send Lucas packing

Lucas Paqueta’s form has dipped dramatically (Steven Paston/PA)

A move for Toney could easily be funded if Manchester City meet Lucas Paqueta’s £85million release clause. The Brazilian is undoubtedly a class act but performances have dipped along with West Ham’s as the season wore on. The only sticking point is a Football Association investigation into alleged betting breaches which has yet to be resolved.

Style over substance?

David Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The majority of West Ham fans would, however grudgingly, admit that Moyes’ second spell in charge was one of unprecedented success with three consecutive seasons in Europe and a first trophy in 43 years. But there remains an appetite for a more progressive, attacking style of play and, with players such as Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and – if he stays – Paqueta at his disposal, Lopetegui’s pedigree would suggest he can provide it.

Technical issues

Tim Steidten and Moyes did not see eye to eye (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lopetegui’s relationship with technical director Tim Steidten will be crucial. Tensions between Moyes and the German did not help his cause and culminated in the manager asking Steidten to stay away from the dressing room and training ground. Steidten was heavily involved in the appointment of Lopetegui and will also have a big influence on a summer recruitment drive.

Reinforcements required

Kalvin Phillips was Moyes’ only January signing (John Walton/PA)

Moyes preferred a smaller squad. It was his decision to only bring in Kalvin Phillips – for what turned into a calamitous loan spell – in January despite letting three players leave, so West Ham are likely to want at least five or six new signings. Players will be moved on as well – centre-half Angelo Ogbonna has looked every one of his 35 years of age in the run-in and is out of contract along with Aaron Cresswell. Ben Johnson and Danny Ings could also be leaving as Lopetegui reshapes the squad.