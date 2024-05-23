In demand – The managers who could be on the move this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In demand – The managers who could be on the move this summer

By Press Association
Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca, left to right, have been linked with this summer’s top vacancies (Steven Paston/Gareth Fuller/Joe Giddens/PA)
With high-profile vacancies at Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Brighton and others, and the possibility of Manchester United joining the list, a crop of up-and-coming managers are widely in demand this summer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the names in the frame.

Roberto De Zerbi

The Italian’s departure created the opening at Brighton and he is the betting favourite for Chelsea – having arrived in England when Graham Potter made the same move.

De Zerbi won 38 of 89 games in charge (43 per cent) while Albion’s 32-game scoring run in 2023 was the fourth-longest in Premier League history. He previously led unfancied Sassuolo to consecutive eighth-placed finishes in Serie A and won a Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won 20 of his 30 games before leaving when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Previously linked with Liverpool and West Ham, the 39-year-old boasts a 70 per cent win ratio with Sporting Lisbon since 2020.

Sporting lured him after he was in charge of Braga for just 13 games, winning 10. He has won two Portuguese titles and three league cups, including the latter once with Braga.

Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany could be set to wave goodbye to Burnley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Led Burnley to the Championship title in fine style and emerged with credit despite their relegation from the Premier League – to the extent he is reportedly on the verge of moving to Bayern.

He previously managed Anderlecht in his native Belgium and, excluding a muddled spell as player-manager, has won 44 per cent of games since moving into full-time management.

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League – finishing second in League One with 98 points and then in the same position in the Championship with 96 – have put the 38-year-old in the frame for the Chelsea vacancy.

The former Manchester United Under-18 coach and assistant manager has won 75 of 131 games (57 per cent) in his first senior managerial role and it just remains to be seen where his debut Premier League game will come.

Enzo Maresca

Also stepping up to the top flight after leading Leicester to the Championship title, a point ahead of McKenna’s Ipswich, Maresca won 68 per cent of games in his debut season with the Foxes.

A short spell with Parma was less successful but he built a strong reputation as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the same platform that helped set up Mikel Arteta’s success with Arsenal.

Michel

Another with a City connection as Michel led Girona – part of the City Football Group sharing ownership with the Premier League champions – to a shock LaLiga title challenge and eventual third-placed finish.

Previously took both Rayo Vallecano, the club where he spent the majority of his playing career, and Huesca to promotion but on both occasions was sacked after a difficult part-season in the top flight.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea after a single season (Nick Potts/PA)

The Argentinian is far more established than the other names on this list and is sure to be in demand after leaving Chelsea by mutual agreement.

He won 51 per cent of games in an inconsistent season at Stamford Bridge, leaving on a run of five straight wins, and has previously enjoyed success with Tottenham, Southampton and Paris St Germain – where he won a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France for his only major managerial trophies.