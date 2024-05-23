Novak Djokovic handed Pierre-Hugues Herbert test to begin French Open defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic handed Pierre-Hugues Herbert test to begin French Open defence

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic will be defending his French Open title at Roland Garros (Steven Paston/PA)
Defending champion Novak Djokovic will play wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the men’s singles at next week’s French Open.

World number one Djokovic, 37, who defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in last year’s final, will be bidding for a record-extending 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros.

Frenchman Herbert, 33, is currently 143 in the world rankings is better known as a doubles specialist, having won four grand slam doubles titles.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek will launch the defence of her French Open crown against a qualifier or lucky loser in the opening round.

Former world number one Rafael Nadal, bidding for his 15th men’s singles title at Roland Garros, has been handed a tough draw as he will face German fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

World number two Jannik Sinner will play American Christopher Eubanks and two-time grand slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2023, faces a qualifier or lucky loser.

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray must battle past old foe Stan Wawrinka, while British number one Cameron Norrie faces Russia’s world number 57 Pavel Kotov.

British number two Jack Draper will play a qualifier/lucky loser and Dan Evans, currently British number three, has been drawn against Danish 13th seed Holger Rune.

Women’s 26th seed Katy Boulter, seeded for the first time at a grand slam, will take on Spain’s Paula Badosa and British number two Harriet Dart plays Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova.