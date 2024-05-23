Lucas Paqueta charged with spot-fixing offences in four Premier League games

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged with spot-fixing offences in four Premier League matches.

The Brazil international denies any wrongdoing but the Football Association has charged him in relation to his conduct in matches against Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

“It’s alleged that he directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting,” said a statement from the FA.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3.

Paqueta has also been charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2, which relates to providing information and documents.

The midfielder denied the allegations in a statement on X, writing: “I am extremely surprised and upset that The FA has decided to charge me.

“For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

“I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.”

West Ham pledged to stand by their player.

“The club acknowledges receipt of the FA charge received by Lucas Paqueta for alleged breaches of their rules,” a spokesperson said.

Lucas Paqueta, centre, is booked against Leicester in November 2022

“Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position.

“The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process and will make no further comment until the matter is concluded.”

Paqueta has until June 3 to provide a response to the charges, subject to any request for an extension to this deadline.