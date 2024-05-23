Rangers boss Philippe Clement ready to take fitness risks in Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers boss Philippe Clement ready to take fitness risks in Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement is ready to take risks in Scottish Cup final (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement is ready to take risks in Scottish Cup final (Jane Barlow/PA)

Philippe Clement is ready to take risks with his injury-hit Rangers squad to finish the season on a high against Celtic in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The Light Blues took just one point from four cinch Premiership games this season against their Old Firm rivals, who won their third successive title by eight points.

The Gers boss has juggled with team selections in recent months due to injuries, with Leon Balogun, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo missing last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Abdallah Sima and Ridvan Yilmaz got some more minutes after returning from injury, while Ryan Jack is also fit again and John Lundstram back from a two-game suspension.

With one last chance to overcome their city rivals this season at Hampden Park, Clement will keep everyone guessing as to which players he has available as he looks to end the season with a cup double, having won the Viaplay Cup in December.

“I don’t want to say too much about the squad,” he said.

“This is the final game, the decisive game, so maybe we have to take some risks with players that we don’t normally do.

“So I don’t want to get into which player is ready or not or who can start or not.

“I have done every three days with you guys (the media) this season, this one I don’t want to speak too much about that.

“It is always more than a trophy in this country between the two clubs.

“Of course you want a better preparation. The last six, eight weeks have been difficult with players going out, coming back but missing rhythm.

“It is now about this one moment, about 90 minutes, 120 minutes, penalties, to give everything with everyone who is available.

“I think a few players want to come on the pitch with crutches. I can’t allow that of course, but we are going to go hard with the team, with every energy that is available in the building.

“We have to focus on this moment, grab the moment. All the players want to play in this game. All of them.

“Some want to go on the edge to play that game so we need to make smart decisions about that, how many minutes they can play without too much risk. But they want to play.

“I need to see on Friday at training. That is the final moment to show you are fit enough to play some minutes in the game. I sense an energy and desire to end the season in a good way.”

Rangers fans remain frustrated at Lundstram’s red card against Celtic at Parkhead earlier this month for a challenge on Alistair Johnston.

Lundstram also scored an own goal in the game that effectively ended the Light Blues’ title hopes, but Clement is taking no notice of supporter disgruntlement as he considers bringing the midfielder back.

He said : “I am never going to make decisions on what fans are thinking because that is emotion.

“They don’t see training, they don’t see the team working, they don’t even know the players, how they are or how they are in the dressing room.

“I don’t need to answer about whether I need to start with him or not.

“It is a decision that I make with my staff with what I see in training and what I’ve seen in the last couple of months in the games.”