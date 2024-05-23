Heather Knight wants more from England’s batters despite opening ODI win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heather Knight wants more from England’s batters despite opening ODI win

By Press Association
England captain Heather Knight called for the batting unit to improve after their opening ODI win over Pakistan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Skipper Heather Knight called for an improvement in England’s batting after seizing a 1-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

England coasted to a 37-run success at Derby as Pakistan fell short of overhauling the home side’s total of 243 for nine.

Knight was among eight English batters to make double figures with 29 as Nat Sciver-Brunt (31), Tammy Beaumont (33) and Amy Jones (37) also made useful contributions.

England Women v Pakistan Women – First ODI – Incora County Ground
But no-one went past 50 and only teenager Alice Capsey broke 40 on her way to a personal best ODI score of 44.

“We got a lot of starts and we probably want one of our top five or six batters to go and get that (big score),” Knight told Sky Sports.

“I thought Tammy set the tempo really nicely, she got it just right the way she went about things.

“It was a nice little innings from Capsey too, but it was a bit scrappy and there’s a lot of things we can tighten up.

“We want the batters going on. A lot of us got starts, but you want one batter to really dominate and take that score up to around the 300 mark.

“But it was quite tricky to force the game on that wicket. It was a little bit slow.”

Taunton will host the second game of the 50-over series on Sunday, with the finale in Chelmsford next Wednesday.

Sophie Ecclestone’s three-wicket haul took her on to 98 ODI wickets.

The 25-year-old spinner would eclipse Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick by becoming the fastest woman to take 100 ODI wickets should she take two more scalps at Taunton.

England Women v Pakistan Women – First ODI – Incora County Ground
Having switched from T20 cricket following a 3-0 series win over Pakistan, Knight said: “I’ve spoken about how we’ve not played a huge amount of one-day cricket and finding that tempo can be a little bit hard.

“You’ve just go to show your skills for longer, be a little more patient.

“You’ve got to read the ebbs and flows of the game a bit more and adapt to that.”

Pakistan seemed well placed to mount a victory charge at 149 for four in the 35th over.

But five wickets went for 29 runs in the space of seven overs and end Pakistan hopes of a first ODI win over England at the 13th attempt.