Luke Littler hits nine-darter as he storms to Premier League glory

Luke Littler’s incredible rise continued as he hit a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to becoming the Premier League champion on debut.

The 17-year-old threw a perfect leg of darts in a thrilling final against Luke Humphries as he gained revenge for his heartbreaking defeat in the World Championship showpiece in January.

Littler became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice in 2010 and that surely will not be the only time the teenager emulates ‘The Power’ over the next few years on the road to stardom.

🚨 LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER! 🚨 Luke Littler hits a nine-darter in the Premier League final! 🤯 📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Play-Offs | Final pic.twitter.com/MmoJUlGoIi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 23, 2024

He was in tears at the end as he became the sport’s youngest ever major champion by winning its second biggest tournament on his debut, thrilling a record 14,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena with an 11-7 victory over Humphries.

Victory for ‘The Nuke’ continues an amazing story which began when he burst on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he has since gone on to transcend the sport.

Twelve months ago he was sitting his GCSEs; now he is one of the most famous sports stars in the country.

Luke Littler is the youngest ever major champion after winning the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And he is backing it up on the oche, following up titles in the World Series and European Tour with a first major triumph.

He was the best player throughout the tournament, topping the 16-week league phase, having been handed a wildcard entry into the event due to his performance at Ally Pally.

Critics questioned whether he was ready for the challenge and he proved them all wrong.

Luke Littler lifts the trophy as he celebrates victory (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“One thing I just wanted to say, to all the doubters, ‘Hello!’” he said. “I’ve just picked up this, you’re not doubting me any more.”

Humphries said: “I was trying to stick in there, there was a massive breeze on stage all night and it is so hard to deal with.

“He is a fantastic player, he really is. I think me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world at the moment. We are going to have many battles. He deserves to be Premier League champion.”