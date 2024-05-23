Luke Littler hits nine-darter as he storms to Premier League glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Littler hits nine-darter as he storms to Premier League glory

By Press Association
Luke Littler hit a nine-dart finish on his way to becoming the Premier League champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler hit a nine-dart finish on his way to becoming the Premier League champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler’s incredible rise continued as he hit a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to becoming the Premier League champion on debut.

The 17-year-old threw a perfect leg of darts in a thrilling final against Luke Humphries as he gained revenge for his heartbreaking defeat in the World Championship showpiece in January.

Littler became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice in 2010 and that surely will not be the only time the teenager emulates ‘The Power’ over the next few years on the road to stardom.

He was in tears at the end as he became the sport’s youngest ever major champion by winning its second biggest tournament on his debut, thrilling a record 14,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena with an 11-7 victory over Humphries.

Victory for ‘The Nuke’ continues an amazing story which began when he burst on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he has since gone on to transcend the sport.

Twelve months ago he was sitting his GCSEs; now he is one of the most famous sports stars in the country.

Luke Littler is the youngest ever major champion after winning the Premier League
Luke Littler is the youngest ever major champion after winning the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And he is backing it up on the oche, following up titles in the World Series and European Tour with a first major triumph.

He was the best player throughout the tournament, topping the 16-week league phase, having been handed a wildcard entry into the event due to his performance at Ally Pally.

Critics questioned whether he was ready for the challenge and he proved them all wrong.

Luke Littler lifts the trophy as he celebrates victory
Luke Littler lifts the trophy as he celebrates victory (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“One thing I just wanted to say, to all the doubters, ‘Hello!’” he said. “I’ve just picked up this, you’re not doubting me any more.”

Humphries said: “I was trying to stick in there, there was a massive breeze on stage all night and it is so hard to deal with.

“He is a fantastic player, he really is. I think me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world at the moment. We are going to have many battles. He deserves to be Premier League champion.”