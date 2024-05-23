Ross County earn narrow lead over Raith in play-off final to boost survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County earn narrow lead over Raith in play-off final to boost survival bid

By Press Association
Jack Baldwin (right) celebrates scoring County’s second (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Baldwin (right) celebrates scoring County’s second (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross County boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the cinch Premiership as they eked out a 2-1 play-off final first-leg lead over Championship promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers at rain-soaked Stark’s Park.

After a dull first half, County seized command with a 53rd-minute penalty from Yan Dhanda following handball by Euan Murray before captain Jack Baldwin made it 2-0 with a 71st-minute header.

But Rovers gave themselves some hope of salvaging the tie in the return leg in Dingwall on Sunday when they pulled one back through Sam Stanton with eight minutes remaining.

The Kirkcaldy outfit are looking to return to the top flight for the first time since 1997 while the Staggies, who beat Partick Thistle in last season’s play-off final, hoped to extend their five-year stay in the Premiership.

Raith boss Ian Murray made one enforced change to the side that started last Friday’s semi-final second leg against Partick as on-loan County midfielder Kyle Turner – ineligible to face his parent club – was replaced by Jack Hamilton.

County manager Don Cowie sent out the same XI that started Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to 10-man Aberdeen, a result that ultimately paved the way for St Johnstone to leapfrog them into 10th place in the cinch Premiership and send them into this play-off.

The visitors started aggressively, pushing their hosts on to the back foot early on, although they had to wait until the 18th minute for their first notable opportunity when Simon Murray headed a Dhanda free-kick wide of the far post.

The home side then came into the game for a spell, and Euan Murray got on the end of an Aidan Connolly cross but failed to find the target with his header from 12 yards.

Both sides were struggling to make the opposition goalkeeper work but County threatened two minutes before the break when Will Nightingale’s strike was deflected for a corner, from which Baldwin waltzed past three Rovers players in the box before seeing his drive blocked at the near post by keeper Kevin Dąbrowski.

Having failed to pose too many problems for their top-flight visitors before the break, Raith went desperately close to an opener four minutes into the second period when Lewis Vaughan sent Connolly down the right and the winger cut inside and curled a dipping shot just beyond the far post.

There was deflation for the hosts just a minute later, however, when County were awarded a penalty after a VAR check deduced that Murray had stuck out his arm in the box to block Eli King’s shot from 25 yards out. Dhanda’s powerfully-struck spot-kick found the net but only after crashing off the inside of Dabrowski’s left-hand post.

Raith went close to an equaliser on the hour mark when Connolly’s low strike from the edge of the box was deflected behind by Ryan Leak, although it did appear to be going just wide in any case.

Dabrowski made a fine save with 20 minutes remaining when he got down to his left to tip behind a curling effort from King. But the goalkeeper was helpless seconds later when the resulting corner, taken by Dhanda, was headed down into the net by Baldwin from just outside the six-yard box.

Just as it looked like the tie was slipping away from them, though, Rovers grabbed a lifeline in the 82nd minute when Vaughan slid Ross Matthews in down the right and the full-back’s cut-back was emphatically despatched into the net by Stanton from eight yards out.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but they will require a victory in Dingwall on Sunday if they are to have any chance of ending their 27-year wait for a Premiership return.