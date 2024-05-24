Junior Firpo says Leeds’ mindset never wavered from promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Junior Firpo says Leeds’ mindset never wavered from promotion

By Press Association
Leeds defender Junior Firpo is hoping to bounce straight back to the Premier League (Jess Hornby/PA)
Leeds defender Junior Firpo is hoping to bounce straight back to the Premier League (Jess Hornby/PA)

Junior Firpo’s conviction that Leeds will bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt has never wavered.

Daniel Farke’s side let automatic promotion slip from their grasp during a poor run-in and face Southampton at Wembley in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Leeds were consigned to the play-offs after winning only one of their last six games of the regular season, but Firpo insists they did not buckle mentally under the pressure.

The 27-year-old defender told the PA news agency: “It was difficult, but for me, I think it’s more about a lot of players having played a lot of games.

“Players who had played 50 games and that’s a lot, especially at the end of the season, when you need the players as fresh as possible. People were tired with knocks, with little injuries or whatever.

“So I think the most important thing that we did was recover from the physical side, because our mindset did not change – if it’s not automatic promotion, we’ll go up through the play-offs.”

A last-day defeat to Sunday’s opponents Southampton sealed Leeds’ play-off fate before a timely return to form saw them overrun Norwich in the second leg of their semi-final.

“Obviously it’s not been normal (this week), it’s not a normal game,” Firpo said. “It’s not every day you can play in a final. It doesn’t matter if it’s a play-off final or whatever.

“It’s a final. It’s 90 minutes. It will be a nervy game, a difficult game I think, but if I have to pick one team in the final, I pick us.”

The Dominican Republic left-back is one of a core group of players relegated with Leeds from the top flight last season to have stayed at Elland Road.

When asked what victory on Sunday would mean, Firpo said: “Not so much for the players, especially for the club. It will be a really good achievement.

“When you go down and bounce straight back straight away, it’s really good for the club, so the club doesn’t lose as many players and as much money.

“For the players who stayed to fight to get the club where it belongs, it will be really good.

“It will be a really important game, for what it means. What it means to the city, to the fans and the club.

“For me, I don’t know. I think I’m still young. Always you have different reasons. One normal league game can be one of the most important.

“I’ve played in really good games, but it will be a really special game for me, yes.”