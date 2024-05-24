Russell Martin urges Southampton players to stay ‘calm’ ahead of play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Martin urges Southampton players to stay ‘calm’ ahead of play-off final

By Press Association
Southampton manager Russell Martin (Steven Paston/PA)
Southampton manager Russell Martin (Steven Paston/PA)

Russell Martin hopes he can pass on some of his own experiences of Championship play-off final success as a player when he looks to guide Southampton back into the Premier League with victory over Leeds at Wembley.

Former Scotland defender Martin captained Norwich in their win against Middlesbrough in May 2015, securing the Norfolk club a swift return to the top flight under Alex Neil, who had only taken over five months previously.

Martin admits it will be a completely different experience when watching from the sidelines on Sunday, but is confident his squad will be ready for the occasion.

Norwich City’s Cameron Jerome celebrates in front of players and staff celebrate at Wembley
Southampton boss Russell Martin (centre) has fond memories of his Championship final play-off win with Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is such a privilege to play in a game of this magnitude, because you can go your whole career and not be playing in one like this or as a manager,” Martin said at a press conference.

“I woke up (that morning) feeling calm, because of the work we had done in the build-up, but was still really emotional when I saw my family in the crowd.

“However, I had that calmness and I hope that our players will feel the same way (on Sunday).

“They have the chance to feel something spectacular that they will remember forever and have feelings about, because I still remember that day now, it was one of the best.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke on the touchline at Carrow Road
Leeds boss Daniel Farke enjoyed a successful spell at Norwich, twice guiding the club to promotion (Nigel French/PA)

“I feel like it would be an even better feeling to be on this side of the fence rather than playing – even though it feels 10 times worse not playing and not being on the pitch to control anything, but it will be incredible.”

Added to the mix for Sunday’s showpiece match – with promotion estimated to be worth around £140million – will be Martin going up against Leeds head coach Daniel Farke, who was his former boss at Norwich.

Martin fell out of favour during the German’s time at Carrow Road and eventually left in August 2018 following 309 appearances, his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 38-year-old, though, insists that is all now very much water under the bridge.

“We never had a personal problem,” Martin said. “I think people really wanted us to – and they still want us to now because it is a nice story.

“But he was a young manager at the time, I was an old player at the time, with very much my hip and back giving up on me, and he was honest with me and I think that is all you can ever ask for.

“I really didn’t like his decision at the time. I can’t sit here and pretend that is the case.

“When someone is honest with you, you have to respect that – whether you like what has been said or not.”

Scotland forward Che Adams missed both legs of Southampton’s semi-final win over West Brom, but has returned to training and will be available for Sunday along with Ross Stewart.