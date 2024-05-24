Kylian Mbappe to start Coupe de France final in Paris St Germain farewell

Kylian Mbappe will end his Paris St Germain career with a start in the Coupe de France final against Lyon.

The 25-year-old has already signalled his intention to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with long-term suitors Real Madrid almost certainly his next destination.

Months of speculation about the France striker’s future led to coach Luis Enrique becoming increasingly frustrated with his star player, who was left out of the last two league squads.

Kylian Mbappe will end his PSG career in the Coupe de France final (David Davies/PA)

He has started only four of the last eight matches – two of which were against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final and his last home game against Toulouse – but Enrique will not be holding him back with a trophy at stake.

“Will Kylian Mbappe play tomorrow? Of course. Of course he is going to start,” he told a press conference.

Enrique avoided answering a question about Mbappe’s attitude leading up to the final by saying: “Every player has been fully committed. In training throughout the week, the attitude has been spot on.”

Captain Marquinhos admitted the players wanted to send the striker off with a win and another trophy.

“It’s a special source of motivation for him and for us because we want him to do well, score and win his last trophy with PSG,” he said.

The club won their 10th Ligue 1 title in the last 12 seasons but came up short in the Champions League again and Enrique knows winning the cup will not compensate for that.

And he knows judgement on the season as a whole – and him specifically – will come from his superiors.

“Until the last game is over, there can’t be any time for an assessment of the season but I will tell you there won’t be an assessment tomorrow after the game,” he added.

“It’s not my job to assess my job. That is what the club and the president can do. I’m not at all bothered by that. When you give everything, you don’t have be worried.”

Lyon have not won a trophy since they last lifted the French Cup in 2012 – when striker Alexandre Lacazette was in his first spell at the club.

Luis Enrique knows a league and cup double will still fall short of expectations (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The Coupe de France means a lot to me because it is the trophy that I won with Olympique Lyonnais. The first one,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since Lyon won it, since I was here the last time so it remains something special.”

On the task of facing PSG he added: “It’s still a final, it’s a match. Don’t be too afraid to do wrong. There must be no regrets at the end.”