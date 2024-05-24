Andy Murray recalls painful memories against Stan Wawrinka ahead of French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Andy Murray recalls painful memories against Stan Wawrinka ahead of French Open

By Press Association
Andy Murray faces a familiar opponent on Sunday
Andy Murray faces a familiar opponent on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Andy Murray’s French Open first-round draw brought back some painful memories as he recalled the day his hip was pushed to beyond the state of repair against Stan Wawrinka in 2017.

Murray, then world number one, lost an epic semi-final in five brutal sets in a match which ultimately forced him into undergoing career-saving surgery.

Seven years on the three-time grand slam winners, now with a combined age of 76 and three original hips between them, meet again at Roland Garros on Sunday.

“I remember before the quarter-final against Kei Nishikori that something wasn’t right,” said Murray.

Stan Wawrinka is still competing at the highest level aged 39
Stan Wawrinka is still competing at the highest level aged 39 (Steven Paston/PA)

“I’d had issues with my hip for a very long time and lost multiple matches from two sets to one up.

“As the longer matches were going on I was starting to have issues. Yeah, I remember during that match, the fifth set, feeling I was unable to move.

“I couldn’t sleep that night I was in so much pain. And yeah, my hip never recovered. It was a shame, yeah.”

Murray’s only match in Paris since that painful encounter was a one-sided loss to the same player four years ago – the 22nd meeting of their long, illustrious careers.

“As a pro the first time I played him I was 18, in the Davis Cup 2005,” added Murray.

“Then I obviously competed against him in some big matches over the years. It’s incredible that he’s still competing at the highest level at 39 years old and it’s great we get the opportunity to play each other again.

“It’s a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam.”

Murray has made a surprise late-career decision to switch his racket, changing the HEAD one he has used since the start for one made by Yonex.

“Tennis is a strange sport for that, very few players make changes to their equipment,” explained the 37-year-old Scot, now fit again after an ankle injury.

“I’ve been on the Tour for 20-odd years and like most industries things change and it was something I wanted to try.

Andy Murray has recently recovered from an ankle injury
Andy Murray has recently recovered from an ankle injury (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I don’t want to finish my career thinking should I have given it a go to see if that could potentially have helped me, and I enjoyed the process, I tried lots of rackets.

“It was something to keep me occupied during the rehab and I found a racket I really liked. I think it was the right thing for me to try at this stage.”

Murray was wielding his new racket when he practised with fellow Brit Jack Draper on Friday.

“That just sums his character up, trying to find a difference, trying to find something that works,” said world number 35 Draper.

“When you speak to him about it it’s quite interesting. He talks about the golf, how they have different clubs and are always trying the new technology. He thinks tennis is a bit behind in that way.

“He believes he gets more out of the racket he’s currently using. Tennis is evolving, players with a lot more power and some of these guys have been on tour for a while using the same racket.

“It might have worked back then but some of these guys are getting more on their racket, being more powerful.

“It’s very strange, but he’s got a weird way of making things happen, doing weird things. Fair play to him.”