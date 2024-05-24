Novak Djokovic beaten by Tomas Machac in Geneva Open semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic beaten by Tomas Machac in Geneva Open semi-final

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point to Tomas Machac during his semi-final defeat at the Geneva Open in Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point to Tomas Machac during his semi-final defeat at the Geneva Open in Switzerland (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Novak Djokovic suffered a setback before the French Open by losing to Tomas Machac in Geneva.

Machac captured the biggest win of his career as a 6-4 0-6 6-1 victory saw him reach his first final at the Geneva Open.

The world number one appeared out of sorts and received a medical timeout at the end of the first set, which he had led 4-1 before fading.

Switzerland Tennis Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic (right) congratulates Tomas Machac after losing in the semi-final of the Geneva Open (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Djokovic broke for a 3-1 lead and seemed in command, but his Czech opponent – who had pushed him hard in Dubai last year before losing – stepped on the gas to win five successive games.

The second set was a different story as Djokovic produced several superb forehand winners to level the match in style.

Djokovic won the opening game of the deciding set, but it was downhill after that as another surge from Machac proved unstoppable.

The Serb now heads to Paris where he faces France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round.