Philippe Clement pleased to get ‘exciting’ Brazilian left-back to Rangers

Brazilian full-back Jefte declared himself “incredibly excited” after signing a four-year deal with Rangers.

The 20-year-old joins from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL.

Jefté will join midfielder Mohamed Diomande, on loan from Danish side Nordsjaelland but with the Ibrox club having an obligation to buy in the summer, as a permanent addition to Philippe Clement’s squad already secured ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The deal is subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.

Ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park, where Clement will look to secure a cup double to end the season, Jefte told the club’s official website: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club.

“I am already looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

Clement said: “Jefte is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period.

“He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward – I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

Director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen, added: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jefte to the club, he is a player we have been interested in for a number of months and it is fantastic to have him join the club.

“We are planning for the future, and young talented players, like Jefte, will be crucial in that.

“We are working hard behind the scenes, and it is hugely positive for us, and for Philippe and his coaching staff, that we have been able to begin business early as we prepare for the 2024-25 season.”