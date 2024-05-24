Bologna suffer Serie A blow after defeat to Genoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bologna suffer Serie A blow after defeat to Genoa

By Press Association
Genoa’s Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in a 2-0 Serie A victory over Bologna (Tano Pecoraro/AP/PA)
Bologna face an anxious wait to discover where they will finish in the Serie A table after defeat by Genoa in their final game left them looking over their shoulder.

Goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Vitinha handed the hosts a 2-0 win at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

That means Bologna, who started the day in third place, remain level on 68 points with Juventus, who host Monza on Saturday, and just two ahead of Europa League winners Atalanta, who have two games in hand, although all three have already qualified for the Champions League.

Genoa forced their way into a 13th-minute lead when Malinovskyi converted Aaron Martin’s lay-off, and they sealed victory 14 minutes after the restart when Vitinha struck.

In LaLiga, Artem Dovbyk plundered a hat-trick as third-placed Girona closed to within a point of Barcelona after a 7-0 rout of relegated 10-man Granada.

The home side took the lead through Eric Garcia on the half-hour and doubled their advantage within three minutes when Viktor Tsygankov struck.

Dovbyk’s penalty a minute before half-time extended the lead and Tsygankov struck again nine minutes into the second half to make it 4-0.

Facundo Pellistri’s 61st-minute dismissal deepened the visitors’ woes, and two more goals from Dovbyk, the second of them from the spot, wither side of substitute Cristhian Stuani’s strike simply rubbed salt into the wound.