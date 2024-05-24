Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix ‘elated’ with 10m platform qualification for Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix ‘elated’ with 10m platform qualification for Olympics

By Press Association
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won 10m platform gold to confirm her Olympic qualification (Jacob King/PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won 10m platform gold to confirm her Olympic qualification (Jacob King/PA)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was “elated” after confirming her place at the Paris Olympics in the women’s 10m platform event.

Spendolini-Sirieix defended her British title with a winning score of 363.70 points at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of Lois Toulson (335.90) and Eden Cheng (327.75).

“I am elated. I just kept pushing through that competition,” said the 19-year-old from London.

Speedo Aquatics Diving Championships 2024 – Day Two – Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix secured gold in the British women’s 10m platform on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s been a long road to Paris but I’m so happy to have booked those tickets.

“We’ll see what happens in Paris, but I just really want to enjoy it.”

With two places available for Paris in each of the individual events, Spendolini-Sirieix met the criteria of qualification in winning the event and achieving a pre-set points tally in both the preliminaries and final.

Jack Laugher is also in prime position for a Paris spot in the men’s 3m springboard after taking the British title.

Three-time Olympic medallist Laugher finished fourth in the preliminary competition before surging ahead in the final.

Laugher’s score of 507.20 points eclipsed that of Jordan Houlden (476.20) and Dan Goodfellow (471.60), the latter having won the preliminary competition.

“It shows the depth of British diving,” said Laugher. “One time I win, the next time Dan wins, the next time Jordan wins.

Speedo Aquatics Diving Championships 2024 – Day One – Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Jack Laugher won gold in the men’s 3m springboard at the British Diving Championships in Sandwell (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m really pleased to be on the Olympic team already with Anthony (Harding).

“I hope in my final that I’ve proven myself and hopefully will be able to get that individual Olympic spot as well.”

Spendolini-Sirieix and Laugher are already part of Team GB’s diving squad for the Olympics after being selected among the synchronised pairings.