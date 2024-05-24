Adrian Lam proud of Leigh after win over Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adrian Lam proud of Leigh after win over Huddersfield

By Press Association
Leigh coach Adrian Lam declared himself proud of his side after they won 16-10 to condemn Huddersfield to a fifth straight defeat.

The result marked only a fourth Super League win of 2024 for the Leopards and they were forced to do it the hard way after having three players sin-binned.

Ed Chamberlain and Frankie Halton were shown yellow cards towards the end of the first half before Brad Dwyer followed suit in the closing stages of the game.

But the visitors took the spoils with first-half tries from winger Josh Charnley and hooker Edwin Ipape, plus eight points with the boot from man of the match Matt Moylan.

Ian Watson’s hosts scored second-half tries through second-rower Sam Hewitt and centre Kevin Naiqama but Leigh held on.

Lam, who expressed his frustration the performance of the officials, said: “I think I’ve aged a few years tonight.

“But I’m very proud of the boys because there was a point in the first half when we went down to 11 players.

“It’s a difficult enough game to play with 13 players, let alone 12 or 11, and I thought there were some really tough calls, especially the sinbinning for Chamberlain.

“I was a bit frustrated with a lot of the decisions and the stoppages but I don’t want to take away from the what the boys did and the way we hung in together as a group.

“We weren’t pretty at times, but you saw our desperation for each other.”

Lam reserved special praise for stand-off Moylan, adding: “Matt has finding his rhythm in that position and long may it continue.”

Charnley opened the scoring and Huddersfield had Oliver Russell sinbinned before Leigh scored their second try when Ipape scampered over.

The Giants hit back early in the second half through Hewitt and Naiqama went over late on but Leigh held on.

Huddersfield boss Watson, who revealed Jake Connor missed out due to a knee problem, said: “There was a lot of effort and desire from both sides and the fact there was only two tries apiece showed that.

“They probably had a player in Matt Moylan who was very smart in what he was doing on the back of Lachlan Lam.

“We gave too many penalties away in the first half and maybe we could have been a bit smarter with some opportunities.

“There are small little moments we need to learn from, including discipline, but if we have that effort, we’ll be alright. We just need to be a bit more clinical and disciplined.”