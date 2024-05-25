Daniel Farke wants to create ‘a bit of legacy’ with Leeds on brink of promotion

Leeds boss Daniel Farke says he wants to create “a bit of legacy” at the club as they stand on the brink of Premier League promotion.

Farke’s side face Southampton in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final and the 47-year-old German revealed the source of his motivation for the winner-takes-all Wembley showdown.

The former Norwich manager, who twice guided the Canaries to the English top flight, said: “I want to work at Premier League level because for me, it’s the best league in the world.

“This is my big motivation – to work there again and to work with an exciting club, who are very special in different ways and do things their own way.

“If it would be easy, it’s not my job. I always like challenges and something where you can create something special.

“I was never too attracted by being the 47th coach who wins the 347th title for a club, I want to create something special and also, if possible, to create a bit of legacy.”

Marcelo Bielsa became the first manager to take Leeds back to the Premier League in 16 years when they won the Championship title in 2018.

Farke is hoping to seal his third promotion to the Premier League as a manager (Nick Potts/PA)

“There are some coaching legends here at Leeds United, we all know the names and I’m far away from being allowed to be compared with them,” Farke said.

“But hopefully in a few years, once we can really bring the club back to the Premier League and establish this club at this level, yes, I could be proud to have played a little part in its history.

“But before, the first step is to make sure we return to the Premier League.”

Leeds’ American owners, 49ers Enterprises, turned to Farke after relegation at the end of last season had sparked a player exodus at Elland Road.

Farke had recently been sacked by Borussia Monchengladbach after steering them to a top-10 Bundesliga finish and became Leeds’ fourth manager in five months.

“Of course, I was hoping it would work as quickly as possible, but if you had asked me in September, I would have said we need a little miracle to return at the first time of asking,” he said.

“Right now we have a chance. It’s a 50-50 chance. We just need to win one game, but one game against such a strong opponent is difficult.

“But we are highly motivated and want to go the final step in order to bring this club back right now.”

Farke reminded Leeds fans he would not have considered a head coach’s role at any other club outside the Premier League.

“I signed a contract because I was full of belief that this club and these supporters and the whole community belong in the Premier League,” he added.

“Believe me, no one is more motivated than me because I wouldn’t have signed for any other club at this level.”