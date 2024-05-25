England keen to be more ‘ruthless’ as they look to clinch Pakistan ODI series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England keen to be more ‘ruthless’ as they look to clinch Pakistan ODI series

By Press Association
Charlie Dean hopes England can become more “ruthless” (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Charlie Dean hopes England can become more “ruthless” (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charlie Dean says England are looking to become more “ruthless” as they prepare for the second ODI against Pakistan.

After winning the T20 series 3-0 against the same opponents, England drew first blood in the 50-over format with a 37-run victory at Derby on Thursday.

Chasing 244 for victory, Pakistan looked on track to earn a first-ever ODI win over England in 13 attempts after reaching 149 for four in the 35th over, but they never recovered from losing five wickets for 29 runs as they finished on 206 for nine.

Eight England players made double figures with the bat, but no one went past 50 as teenager Alice Capsey top-scored with 44 from 65 balls.

England Women
England won the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The second ODI takes place at Taunton on Sunday and Dean said England, who can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series with victory, are looking to be more clinical in games.

She said following the opening ODI: “I think that’s exactly what we want to be, we want to be ruthless when we’re on top, we want to stay there.

“Against teams like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa who may have a bit more depth in batting line-ups we need to make sure partnerships don’t form near the back of an innings and how we go about that is something we’re exploring.

Charlie Dean
Dean took two wickets in the first ODI (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Equally it doesn’t need to come too far away from our basics, I think sometimes when you search for things then you don’t string your best balls together as much.”

Dean herself was in good form in the first ODI, hitting a valuable 20 from number seven before taking two wickets – those of Pakistan captain Nida Dar (26) and Aliya Riaz (21) after they had put on a dangerous-looking fifth wicket stand of 32 – to help shift the momentum back in England’s favour.

The 23-year-old made up a trio of spinners in the England attack alongside Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone, with the latter taking three for 26, and Dean expressed her enjoyment at bowling alongside the pair.

https://x.com/englandcricket/status/1793693943122604365

She added: “It was quite nice in a way to take what’s become so valuable as a T20 team and to see that in 50 overs. Glenny and Eccles are so consistent with how they go about things so it makes bowling with them really easy.

“Personally I’ve looked to try and be more consistent, I’ve probably missed more than I wanted to recently, but I’m getting there with it and I just enjoy being in this team and bowling with those two in tandem, it’s good.”