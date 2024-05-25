Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna on shortlist for Chelsea job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna on shortlist for Chelsea job

By Press Association
Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna (PA).
Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna (PA).

Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist of three possible candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino, with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna a leading contender, the PA news agency understands.

The 38-year-old guided Ipswich back to the Premier League following a 22-year absence just a year after winning promotion from League One and has reportedly been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Brighton.

PA understands Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who led his side to the Championship title, and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are the other names being sounded out by Chelsea after Pochettino left by mutual consent on Tuesday, one year into a two-year contract.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by mutual consent after just one season in charge (Nick Potts/PA).

The task of identifying a replacement for the Argentinian, who departed on amicable terms having failed to reach agreement with the club over how much responsibility he would be given over football matters, is being overseen by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

A final decision on any appointment must ultimately be signed off by the club’s co-controlling owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, who is understood to have been lukewarm on the prospect of Pochettino remaining in the job, and Jose E Feliciano.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham coach McKenna is currently in his first senior managerial role, having been appointed at Portman Road when the club were in the third tier in 2021.

He has since earned himself a reputation as one of the most sought-after coaches in the country after leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions.

Kieran McKenna
Kieran McKenna has led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions (Gareth Fuller/PA).

His team finished runners-up to Leicester, whom Italian boss Maresca guided to an immediate top-flight return after being appointed in the wake of their relegation a year ago.

Brentford manager Frank, who has established the club in the Premier League following promotion in 2021, was linked with the Liverpool job earlier in the season when Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down and is also believed to be on United’s radar should they replace Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea finished sixth this season following a run of five consecutive league wins to see out the campaign and will play in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League next season.