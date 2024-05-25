Charles Leclerc fastest again in Monaco practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Leclerc fastest again in Monaco practice

By Press Association
Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets for Ferrari ahead of qualifying (Luca Bruno/AP)
Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets for Ferrari ahead of qualifying (Luca Bruno/AP)

Charles Leclerc continued his impressive form at the Monaco Grand Prix as he finished quickest in final practice.

The Monegasque, who has never triumphed on home soil, topped the time sheets on Friday and was again fastest for Ferrari in the concluding running prior to qualifying.

Leclerc finished 0.197 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton third, three tenths off the pace.

Oscar Piastri took fourth for McLaren, one place clear of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. George Russell finished sixth, 0.599 sec slower than Leclerc.

Verstappen, who said prior to this weekend’s race that the low-speed Monte Carlo layout will not suit his all-conquering Red Bull machine, is also the subject of a stewards’ investigation.

Verstappen is adjudged to have driven “unnecessarily slowly” after he held up a gaggle of cars.

The session was suspended early on after Valtteri Bottas clipped the wall on the exit of the Swimming Pool Chicane before grinding to a halt at Rascasse with suspension failure.

His stoppage caught Hamilton by surprise, with the seven-time world champion forced to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting his former team-mate’s machine.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 78-lap race takes place at 4pm local time (3pm BST).