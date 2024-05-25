Erik ten Hag defies odds and intense speculation to lead Man Utd to FA Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag defies odds and intense speculation to lead Man Utd to FA Cup glory

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag celebrates with Lisandro Martinez (right) at the final whistle (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag defied the odds and intense speculation over his future as Manchester United manager to mastermind a shock FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency analyses the Dutchman’s performance.

Pre-match comments

If the reports suggesting he was about to be sacked had affected him, Ten Hag was determined not to let it show before the game. In a pre-match interview he insisted his focus was “on the game” and that was “all that matters”. He refused to discuss the issue, saying the day was “all about my team and winning the cup”. He was then all smiles as the teams were led out, but with Joel and Avram Glazer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance, he must have known the pressure was on him.

Selection

Manchester City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Raphael Varane was back in the Manchester United defence (John Walton/PA)

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both fit and available again, the United defence had a sterner look to it than for a lot of the back end of the season. Ten Hag even said he had wanted “stronger defenders” to contain the threat of Phil Foden. There was some surprise Casemiro did not return to a midfield role after an ill-fated spell in the back four, but it transpired he was injured, despite initially being named on the teamsheet. Marcus Rashford was also included. That was an interesting choice given his poor season but Ten Hag was perhaps hoping the forward might want to prove a point after his England snub.

Tactics and decisions

Manchester City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Scott McTominay played as a false nine at times (John Walton/PA)

Ten Hag tried to keep City on their toes by switching the positions of his players in the attacking line, notably with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay operating as false nines at different times and Rashford sometimes coming inside. However, with City trying to dominate possession, it was soon apparent the main tactic would be to absorb pressure and nick something on the counter-attack. With the back line holding firm, this worked superbly in the first half. City were caught out a number of times by long cross-field balls, crucially for the goals. Another effort was disallowed and United even started to force errors from City. Defence was even more important in the second half but United passed the test.

Touchline presence

Manchester City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Erik ten Hag (right) was under intense pressure (John Walton/PA)

Ten Hag had no intention of hiding and was visible on the touchline throughout. Whatever his inner feelings, outwardly he looked calm and in control. He restrained his emotions after both goals, briefly holding his arms aloft and then allowing himself some modest fist pumps before taking a gulp from a bottle of water. Naturally, he was more exuberant come the final whistle.

Overall impression

Manchester City v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Erik ten Hag (left) celebrates with Lisandro Martinez at the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

If this is to be the end for him – like Louis Van Gaal in 2016 – Ten Hag has certainly gone down fighting, defying the pressure to deliver a pretty substantial parting gift. Given the hairy nature of some of their victories en route to the final, notably against Liverpool and Coventry, it was remarkable Ten Hag even had the opportunity to get his hands on the cup but, to his enormous credit, he took full advantage. Whatever his future, his reign at United certainly did not end in failure.