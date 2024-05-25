Man Utd’s treble winners: Where are they now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd’s treble winners: Where are they now?

By Press Association
Manchester United’s treble winners met for a match against Bayern Munich on the 20th anniversary (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s treble winners met for a match against Bayern Munich on the 20th anniversary (Martin Rickett/PA)

From Masterchef winner to Inter Miami co-owner, Manchester United’s 1999 treble heroes have enjoyed varied lives after hanging up their boots.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the players from that famous comeback win against Bayern Munich are now.

Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmichel has worked as broadcaster for numerous companies
Peter Schmichel has worked as broadcaster for numerous companies (Martin Rickett/PA)

The final proved the Manchester United captain’s last appearance for the club and, after spells with Aston Villa and Manchester City, he retired in 2003. Schmeichel has worked as a TV pundit for a number of broadcasters since then.

Gary Neville

Neville was assistant to England boss Roy Hodgson for four years and had a brief spell as Valencia boss, but he is best known for his media work and punditry on Sky Sports. The 49-year-old also has a range of business interests, including being part-owner of Salford City.

Ronny Johnsen

The defender retired in 2008 and went on to spend a brief period as coach of newly-merged Eik Tonsberg from 2020, plus he has been assistant manager of Norway’s Under-23 women’s team.

Jaap Stam

The ex-Netherlands international managed Jong Ajax, Reading, PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati after retiring. Now the former defender does punditry in his homeland, which he will combine next season with coaching his first club DOS Kampen.

Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin works an ambassador for Manchester United
Denis Irwin works an ambassador for Manchester United (Dave Howarth/PA)

The former Republic of Ireland international hung up his boots in 2004 and now works as an ambassador for United, as well as fulfilling some media duties.

Ryan Giggs

Nobody in history has made more appearances for United than Giggs, who served as interim boss in 2014 and then assistant to Louis van Gaal before later becoming Wales manager. Currently works as director of football at Salford, where he is another part owner.

David Beckham

A star across the world, just as he was in his playing days. Part owner of League Two side Salford and, more noticeably, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, away from the field he has had a variety of commercial deals and served as brand ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nicky Butt

Nicky Butt previous held the role of Manchester United's first-team development coach
Nicky Butt previous held the role of Manchester United’s first-team development coach (Clive Rose/PA)

Another the Class of 92 member who is a co-owner of Salford, he succeeded Neville as the League Two club’s chief executive in October 2022. Butt had mostly worked in United’s youth set-up after retiring, including stints as head of academy and head of first-team development.

Jesper Blomqvist

Having spent some time coaching and doing TV punditry, the former Sweden winger opened up a pizzeria back in his homeland and went on to recently win the country’s version of Masterchef. Blomqvist also previously won the Swedish equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dwight Yorke

Ex-striker Dwight Yorke managed Macarthur in Australia
Ex-striker Dwight Yorke managed Macarthur in Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Now a resident of Dubai, he had a brief spell as manager of Australian team Macarthur FC until January 2023. Yorke works for United as an ambassador and does punditry work.

Andy Cole

Another member of the team working in an ambassadorial role for United, he started a research fund with Kidney Research UK in 2020 aimed at helping to improve transplants and patient wellbeing having suffered kidney failure five years earlier.

Substitute: Teddy Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer
Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer (Nigel French/PA)

Worked as an attacking coach for West Ham before having short spells as manager of Stevenage and Indian Super League side ATK. Makes occasional media appearances.

Substitute: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United’s other super sub moved into management, coaching the club’s reserve team before stints in charge of Molde either side of a poor time at Cardiff. Returned to Old Trafford as first-team manager between the end of 2018 and 2021.