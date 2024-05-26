Unbesiegbar – Bayer Leverkusen complete ‘Invincible’ domestic season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unbesiegbar – Bayer Leverkusen complete ‘Invincible’ domestic season

By Press Association
Xabi Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to the league and cup double in Germany (Liam McBurney/PA)
Xabi Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to the league and cup double in Germany (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bayer Leverkusen finished their domestic season in Germany unbeaten after completing the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern.

Leverkusen’s only defeat all season came with a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final, and here the PA news agency looks at their remarkable record.

Invincibles

Alonso’s side clinched the title with five games remaining, deposing Germany’s dominant club Bayern Munich in spectacular style.

Draws with Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, emphatic wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum and Saturday’s result against Augsburg completed the first ever undefeated Bundesliga season – Bayern lost just one game in both the 1986-87 and 2012-13 seasons, previously the record in the competition.

Leverkusen finished with 28 wins and six draws from their 34 games, a total of 90 points with a goal difference of +65.

Xabi Alonso, centre, is doused with beer as Bayer Leverkusen celebrate the Bundesliga title after beating Werder Bremen
Xabi Alonso, centre, is doused with beer as Bayer Leverkusen celebrate the Bundesliga title after beating Werder Bremen (Martin Meissner/AP)

Alonso’s men finished the season with an overall season record of 43 wins and nine draws, 143 goals scored and only 41 conceded.

They netted five goals on seven separate occasions and four in a further five matches in all competitions, in addition to an 8-0 DFB-Pokal rout of fourth-tier Teutonia Ottensen.

Victor Boniface is the club’s leading scorer with 21 goals in all competitions, three more than Florian Wirtz. Leverkusen have kept 24 clean sheets at the other end.

Arsenal’s 2003-04 team earned the title of “The Invincibles” after winning the Premier League without losing a match – Alonso’s men now have the right to call themselves “Unbesiegbar” in the Bundesliga.

Xabi’s X-factor

Xabi Alonso with a Europa League ball
Xabi Alonso has worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Taking over a team second-bottom of the table in October of last season, Alonso worked wonders to lead Leverkusen to a sixth-placed finish and a Europa League semi-final before breaking new ground this season.

Across his 90 games in charge to date, Alonso has 60 wins – a remarkable 66.7 per cent rate – with 19 draws and 11 defeats. His side have scored 208 goals, averaging 2.36 per match, and conceding 88 or just under a goal per game.

Alonso was linked with Tottenham last summer and with Liverpool and Bayern – both clubs he represented as a player.

He has pledged his continued loyalty to Leverkusen, who will be hoping that remains the case as his stock rises.