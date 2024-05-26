Southampton Q&A: Challenges facing Saints after securing Premier League return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southampton Q&A: Challenges facing Saints after securing Premier League return

By Press Association
Southampton manager Russell Martin is expected to face a battle to keep the club up next season (David Davies/PA)
Southampton beat Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side, who had finished fourth in the table, can now start planning for life back in the top flight after just one season away.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key questions ahead for the club.

So, what now?

Southampton fans welcoming the team bus with flares
Southampton fans will be hoping the club can build on their Wembley success (Steve Paston/PA)

Enjoy the moment – at least until after the victory parade. Once the Wembley merchandise has all been packed away, there will be little time to lose as the Saints play catch-up on their summer transfer plans having landed an estimated £140million promotion windfall. Director of football Rasmus Ankersen and Martin are likely to already have some preferred targets in mind – but getting their business done ahead of pre-season training could be a tough ask.

Does the squad need a complete overhaul?

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong celebrates after scoring
Time will tell if Southampton striker Adam Armstrong can make his mark in the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

Probably not, but Martin will certainly need to improve the spine of the team for the step up in quality of opposition. Striker Adam Armstrong provided plenty of goals to fire Saints to promotion, but can the former Blackburn man deliver in the Premier League? Scotland forward Che Adams is out of contract in the summer, and has already been linked with a move to Wolves. There could be a bid to get versatile midfielder Flynn Downes on a permanent switch after he impressed during his loan spell from West Ham. Sparta Prague defender Martin Vitik and Nantes winger Stredair Appuah are also reported targets as Saints scour the market ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30.

Is Martin the right man for the job?

It was not all plain sailing for Martin, 38, after his protracted switch from Swansea last summer. A run of four straight defeats in September left plenty of Saints fans wondering if the club’s faith had been misplaced. However, slowly but surely, former Norwich and Scotland defender Martin installed his possession-based game into the squad. A club-record 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions followed to get Southampton’s promotion push back on track. Tougher challenges await, but Martin, whose first managerial job came at MK Dons, will back himself to meet them all head on.

So should Saints fans expect anything other than a fight for survival?

Southampton fans arrive at St Mary’s
Will Southampton fans endure another miserable Premier League campaign at St Mary’s Stadium? (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Maybe not. Although all three promoted clubs last season went straight back down, recent history has shown that fate is not always a foregone conclusion, with Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest all teams to have beaten the odds to stay up. Southampton won 15 games at St Mary’s in the regular Championship campaign, but even die-hard season ticket holders will not expect such home comforts when back in the top flight. After sitting through 12 miserable Premier League home defeats in the 2022/23 campaign – with just two wins at St Mary’s – en route to finishing bottom of the table, fans will be hoping things can only get better this time around.