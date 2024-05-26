5 key players who fired Southampton straight back to the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key players who fired Southampton straight back to the Premier League

By Press Association
The goals of Adam Armstrong helped fire Southampton back into the top flight (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Southampton secured a swift return to the Premier League after beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Russell Martin’s side had finished fourth in the table and saw off West Brom in the semi-final before Adam Armstrong’s winner sealed a place back in the top flight after only a season away.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five key players who helped the Saints secure promotion.

Adam Armstrong

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – St Mary’s Stadium
Adam Armstrong scored twice in the semi-final second leg win over West Brom at St Mary’s

Saints frontman Armstrong scored 21 league goals to fire Martin’s side into the play-offs. Armstrong was on target as Southampton beat Leeds at Elland Road in May and his double strike helped sink West Brom in the second leg of the semi-final before he got the only goal at Wembley.

Che Adams

Scotland international Adams was also among the goals, scoring 16 during the regular Championship season and has been linked with a summer move to Wolves at the end of his current contract. Injury kept Adams out of the semi-finals but he recovered in time to come on as a late substitute at Wembley.

Will Smallbone

Academy graduate Smallbone, 24, proved a key man in the Saints midfield, weighing in with seven Championship goals. Having come through the club’s youth ranks, the Republic of Ireland international has struck up a strong bond with fans – which was clear in the celebrations after his opening goal in the semi-final second leg at St Mary’s.

Flynn Downes

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes
On-loan West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes has proved a key player for the Saints (Steven Paston/PA)

On loan from West Ham, versatile midfielder Downes has been another integral player in Martin’s side, enjoying a run of regular football in the Championship. Such has been his positive impact that Southampton are said to be considering lodging a permanent bid for the 25-year-old, who also played under Martin at Swansea.

Jack Stephens

Saints skipper Stephens has led by example this season, on and off the pitch. The defender was not afraid of some harsh words when needed – labelling the 5-0 defeat at promotion rivals Leicester over the run-in as “just not acceptable” before Martin’s squad regrouped, going on to deliver in the play-offs.