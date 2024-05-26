5 key players who fired Southampton straight back to the Premier League

Southampton secured a swift return to the Premier League after beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Russell Martin’s side had finished fourth in the table and saw off West Brom in the semi-final before Adam Armstrong’s winner sealed a place back in the top flight after only a season away.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five key players who helped the Saints secure promotion.

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong scored twice in the semi-final second leg win over West Brom at St Mary’s

Saints frontman Armstrong scored 21 league goals to fire Martin’s side into the play-offs. Armstrong was on target as Southampton beat Leeds at Elland Road in May and his double strike helped sink West Brom in the second leg of the semi-final before he got the only goal at Wembley.

Che Adams

Ché 🤝 checked in pic.twitter.com/YnjwsKAsZG — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 23, 2024

Scotland international Adams was also among the goals, scoring 16 during the regular Championship season and has been linked with a summer move to Wolves at the end of his current contract. Injury kept Adams out of the semi-finals but he recovered in time to come on as a late substitute at Wembley.

Will Smallbone

Academy graduate Smallbone, 24, proved a key man in the Saints midfield, weighing in with seven Championship goals. Having come through the club’s youth ranks, the Republic of Ireland international has struck up a strong bond with fans – which was clear in the celebrations after his opening goal in the semi-final second leg at St Mary’s.

Flynn Downes

On-loan West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes has proved a key player for the Saints (Steven Paston/PA)

On loan from West Ham, versatile midfielder Downes has been another integral player in Martin’s side, enjoying a run of regular football in the Championship. Such has been his positive impact that Southampton are said to be considering lodging a permanent bid for the 25-year-old, who also played under Martin at Swansea.

Jack Stephens

Saints skipper Stephens has led by example this season, on and off the pitch. The defender was not afraid of some harsh words when needed – labelling the 5-0 defeat at promotion rivals Leicester over the run-in as “just not acceptable” before Martin’s squad regrouped, going on to deliver in the play-offs.