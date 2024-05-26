Jack Willis unlikely to return to England after more top honours with Toulouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Willis unlikely to return to England after more top honours with Toulouse

By Press Association
Jack Willis won the Champions Cup with Toulouse (PA)
Jack Willis won the Champions Cup with Toulouse (PA)

Jack Willis has developed an emotional attachment to Toulouse that indicates a prompt return to England is unlikely.

Willis added a Investec Champions Cup winners’ medal to the Top 14 honours he claimed last season after Leinster were defeated 31-22 in extra time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old flanker was magnificent in defence, emerging as the most prolific tackler by a distance with 30 in a match that was widely considered Test-match standard.

But he remains off limits to England head coach Steve Borthwick, who is only permitted to select players competing for Gallagher Premiership clubs in a rule that for the time being leaves Willis stranded on 14 caps.

It was assumed that joining Toulouse was a short-term solution to Wasps’ financial collapse in 2022, but as the silverware rolls in his bond with Europe’s most successful team grows stronger.

“For me there’s lots of things to consider when you talk about a move,” Willis said.

“After leaving Wasps, there were a lot of emotions. Trying to deal with joining another club in England is a hard thing. No one probably realises how difficult that is.

Jack Willis added Champions Cup glory to Top 14 honours
Jack Willis added Champions Cup glory to Top 14 honours (PA)

“I probably escaped a little bit being out at such a great club where we have had a chance to win a Top 14 and a Champions Cup.

“The emotions I feel right now is that I am incredibly grateful. I have been welcomed into a group that have shown nothing but respect to me and have welcomed me with open arms. That’s all I am thinking about.

“I have just won the Champions Cup. If you had told me two years ago that I would be winning a Champions Cup, I would have thought that you were mental.

“There were a lot of lows with Wasps and I was not playing as much as I would have wanted in certain games, so to be welcomed in Toulouse – I can’t tell you how grateful I am.

“My family have been welcomed and there are so many good blokes here. I’m just so grateful to be a part of this group and to be able to try to add to it.”

Even Willis’ outstanding shift in defence was overshadowed by the all-round brilliance of Toulouse star Antoine Dupont, who was named player of the match and then European player of the year.

“Antoine made 4 turnovers! He can do everything! Hell of a player. He added a hell of a lot,” Willis said.

“As far as I have seen, he’s probably the best rugby player of all time. He has helped me win two trophies.”