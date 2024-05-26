Manchester United squad promise to ‘achieve great things’ in open letter to fans

The Manchester United squad have vowed to “achieve great things” going forward in an open letter addressed to fans.

The letter, published on the club website and signed by 28 members of United’s squad and manager Erik ten Hag, admitted that this season has “not been good enough” but they are aiming for more success in the future.

It comes following their shock FA Cup final victory against rivals Manchester City on Saturday, where teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo fired the Red Devils to a 2-1 win.

A day forever etched in the @ManUtd history books 📚#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wGU4aoDLvR — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 25, 2024

An FA Cup final triumph ended the season on a high for United following a poor campaign where they finished eighth in table – their lowest finish of the Premier League era.

There is also speculation regarding manager Ten Hag’s future with the club following a report on the eve of the final that he would be sacked regardless of the result at Wembley.

However, in a letter addressed to fans reflecting on Saturday’s success, the United players vowed to “fight” for further success in the future.

“We all know that this club is special. Yesterday’s game was yet another reminder of that,” the letter said.

United beat Manchester City 2-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

“As we fought to win the FA Cup, the incredible atmosphere you generated inside Wembley helped push us over the line.

“Celebrating all together was beautiful. Fans, staff, players — all united as one. Those memories will live with us forever.

“It was a further reminder that with your support behind us, and the United badge on our chests, we can achieve great things.

“You can be sure that we feel immense pride in representing our football club. This shared passion will drive us forward together, back to where this club belongs.

“We know how much this club means to so many people — in Manchester and around the world. The backing you have given to us, even during times when we fell short of the standards that we set for ourselves, has been unbelievable.

“We understand the sacrifices that you have to make to show this level of support. It does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

“We know this season overall has not been good enough and we make no excuses. But we ended it in the best way possible, celebrating a trophy all together.

“We want more days like yesterday. We are excited for the future here. There is so much that we have to achieve together. We will fight to bring Manchester United the success that this special club deserves.

“Thank you for your unrivalled support. The 2023/24 Manchester United squad.”