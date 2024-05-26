I had tears in my eyes – Charles Leclerc says closing Monaco laps were emotional

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I had tears in my eyes – Charles Leclerc says closing Monaco laps were emotional

By Press Association
Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Charles Leclerc has revealed he struggled to see out of his Ferrari in the closing laps of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix as triumphant tears streamed down his face.

Leclerc, 26, became the first Monegasque in nearly a century to win a Formula One race on the sport’s most famous streets following a faultless display.

“I struggled to maintain my emotions in the last 10 laps of the race,” said Leclerc. “I realised that with two laps to go I was struggling to see out of the tunnel because I had tears in my eyes.

“I was like, ‘oh, Charles, don’t do that now, we still have two laps until the finish’. It was very difficult to contain those emotions and those thoughts of people who have helped me get to where I am today.”

Leclerc then paid tribute to his father Herve, who died in 2017. “I was thinking about my dad when I was driving,” he continued.

“He gave everything for me to be here. It was a dream of ours for me to race here so to win it is unbelievable.

“It is only a victory and the season is long. It is 25 points, just like any other win, but emotionally it means so much to me.”

Leclerc has been on pole twice before here. But he banged the barriers in the closing stages of qualifying in 2021, meaning he was unable to start the race.

Ferrari then messed up his strategy the following season and he crossed the line only fourth. Before Sunday’s race, Leclerc had never even finished on the podium at his home event.

“I never believed in the curse,” said Leclerc. “It always felt very difficult on those two previous occasions. With one, I couldn’t start the race and the second one we didn’t make the right strategy choice.

“It was very frustrating to lose those wins and as a driver you never know when you will get the next opportunity, especially when it is your home race and especially when your home race is Monaco which is such a difficult track to master and to do everything perfectly.

Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 31 points
Leclerc cut Verstappen’s championship lead to 31 points (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

“I knew today was another opportunity and I know how I felt those last two times. I really wanted to get that victory. There was tension but as soon I put the helmet on and I get in the car, I feel nothing.”

Leclerc has reduced Verstappen’s championship advantage from 48 points to 31 following his first victory since the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022. Verstappen has now won just one of the last three races.

“It is very clear in mind what I have to do tonight with the mechanics and engineers and I cannot wait to enjoy the moment,” added Leclerc.

“It is such a special moment in my career and I have to celebrate. Tomorrow we will think about the next race in Canada.”