Hampshire spin their way to club-record victory over leaders Surrey

Spinners Felix Organ and Liam Dawson guided Hampshire to an innings victory over Division One leaders Surrey in the Vitality County Championship.

After Hampshire declared on 608 for six, Organ claimed a third career five-for and Dawson picked up four for 45 to steer their side to an innings-and-278-run victory, the largest in the club’s history.

Defeat was only Surrey’s fourth since the start of 2022 – with two of those only coming after they had already secured back-to-back crowns.

Felix Organ takes 5-104 and Liam Dawson takes 4-45 as Hampshire defeat Division One leaders Surrey! pic.twitter.com/j9AF8CpdlW — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 26, 2024

Kent edged closer to a draw after being bowled out for 349 by Essex at Canterbury on day three.

Joe Denly hit 87 and Harry Finch 85 to help the hosts close in on a draw after being dominated by Essex, who racked up 591.

Matt Critchley took five for 88 but the visitors were without Sam Cook, who pulled up injured on day two, and Kent now trail by 197 runs.

✋ 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬𝗬𝗬𝗬𝗬! 𝟱 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗖𝗛! pic.twitter.com/Y35nq3Bikq — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 26, 2024

Spinner Jacob Bethell took career-best figures of four for 20 as Warwickshire controlled procceedings against Lancashire.

Bethell’s efforts alongside Jak Lintott’s three for 10 saw Lancashire crumble from 66 for three overnight to 149 all out before the visitors built a 231-run lead with seven wickets in hand in their second innings.

Warwickshire resume day four on 96 for three with Ed Barnard and Dan Mousley unbeaten on 40 and 18, respectively.

In Division Two, Gloucestershire’s James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren both hit tons against Derbyshire before rain stopped play.

The fifth-wicket pair added 156 runs to their team’s overnight first-innings total to reach 399 for four before rain intervened to leave Bracey unbeaten on 137 and Van Buuren 156 not out.

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood struck an unbeaten 82 to put his side ahead against Northamptonshire.

Shan Masood hit 82 for Yorkshire (Richard Sellers/PA)

The White Rose extended their advantage over Northamptonshire with a 217-run lead to close 156 for five in their second innings as play was stopped due to rain.

Glamorgan take a 58-run lead with nine wickets in hand going into the final day of their clash with Leicestershire.

Leicestershire were 280 for five overnight, but lost centurion Peter Handscomb in the second over after a delayed start before the hosts declared at 343 for nine in reply to Glamorgan’s 387 all out.

Nightwatchman Scott Currie fell five short of a half-century, while bowler Timm van der Gugten, in his first match of the season after injury, finished with five for 65.

What an impact Timm is having after his comeback! https://t.co/dbczaiFB4P pic.twitter.com/AEz9ll4ggO — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 26, 2024

Glamorgan lost opener Billy Root for one and were 14 for one when rain stopped play.

Sam Robson and Ryan Higgins both bagged centuries as Middlesex piled on the runs against Sussex at Lord’s.

After Sussex declared on 554 for nine, opener Robson hit 136 and Higgins recorded 106 as the hosts finished on 403 for six.

Nathan Fernandes scored an unbeaten half-century, leaving Middlesex two short of the follow-on figure of 405 at stumps as they trail by 151 runs.