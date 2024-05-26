Pep Guardiola unsure of Manchester City’s plans in summer transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola unsure of Manchester City’s plans in summer transfer window

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola says he does not know what Manchester City will do in this summer’s transfer market (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola admitted to being in the dark over Manchester City’s summer transfer plans following their FA Cup final loss to Manchester United.

Saturday’s defeat at Wembley meant City fell short of becoming the first team in English football history to win back to back league and cup doubles.

Having been pushed to the final day of the Premier League season by Arsenal and fallen at the quarter-final stage in the Champions League to Real Madrid, the manager was asked whether, after missing out on retaining two of the three trophies they won in their historic treble season a year ago, there would need to be changes in the squad.

Guardiola's side were beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup final
“Right now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I don’t know the players (who) are going to make a decision whether to continue with us or want to leave or not.

“Players come in, come out. Right now, I’m really pleased with the team, how they behaved all season. I couldn’t say different.”

Several members of Guardiola’s squad have been involved in each of City’s record four consecutive league titles, including six players that started Saturday’s final and two more amongst the substitutes.

It was suggested earlier in the campaign that they was struggling to live up to the standards set in their treble year and at one stage during November and December they posted a run of one league win in six.

City celebrated their Premier League title win on Sunday night
However, they recovered to drop only six points from December 16 until the end of the season to beat the Gunners to the title by two points.

Guardiola would not be drawn on whether the squad was ripe for wholesale changes after another record-breaking year.

“Next season is next season,” he said. “It’s far away. Right now it’s difficult for me to process even after winning the Premier League.

“It’s a question of calm, (being) relaxed. We will be back as best as possible and next season we’ll have to do this and that, step by step, we’ll see what happens.

“From my point of view the season has been amazing. The journey was really good. Week in and week out in a good mood, good vibes.

“The team has been extraordinary, the way we played in the Champions League, we didn’t lose one game. (Saturday) was maybe not maybe the (right) rhythm.”