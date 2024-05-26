M’Baye Niang scores dramatic winner against Roma to save Empoli from relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M’Baye Niang scores dramatic winner against Roma to save Empoli from relegation

By Press Association
M’Baye Niang celebrates after scoring the goal which kept Empoli in Serie A (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
M’Baye Niang celebrates after scoring the goal which kept Empoli in Serie A (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

M’Baye Niang saved Empoli from relegation with the dramatic stoppage-time winner in their 2-1 victory over Roma.

Davide Nicola’s side entered the evening in 18th needed a positive result to avoid relegation or the possibility of a tie-breaking play-off.

Matteo Cancellieri opened the scoring with his 13th-minute strike before Houssem Aouar equalised in the first minute of added time before the half-time.

The sides remained level until Cancellieri turned provider, rolling the pivotal pass for Niang to apply the season-salvaging finish in the third minute of stoppage time.

It ensured they finished one point clear of Frosinone, who were relegated after a 1-0 loss to Udinese, who started the day 17th place but concluded the campaign two places higher. Former Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis scored the only goal.

Serie A champions Inter Milan could only add a single point to their tally after a would-be last-gasp winner was chalked off in their 2-2 draw at Hellas Verona in their final game of the campaign.

Marko Arnautovic saw his 10th-minute opener cancelled out by Tijjani Noslin six minutes later for the hosts, who on Monday secured safety and ultimately finished 13th.

Tomas Suslov fired Marco Baroni’s men into a first-time lead before Aranautovic drew them back level in added time before the break, and while Alexis Sanchez had the ball in the back of Verona’s net in second-half stoppage time, the would-be winner was chalked off after a VAR check for offside.

Atalanta secured at least a fourth-placed finish with a 3-0 victory over Torino, with Ademola Lookman on the scoresheet once again alongside Gianluca Scamacca and a Mario Pasalic penalty.

The win took them to 69 points, just two behind third-placed Juventus, before they face Fiorentina next Sunday in a match postponed from March.

The result also ruled out the possibility of a sixth Serie A spot qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Eighth-place Fiorentina cannot catch Lazio, who will finish seventh, after their 1-1 draw with relegated Sassuolo.

Mattia Zaccagni opened the scoring for Lazio on the hour mark, but Mattia Viti levelled six minutes later.

Defending champions Napoli will not be in Europe after finishing 10th in the table. They ended their campaign with a goalless draw with 14th-placed Lecce.

Xavi’s last game in charge of runners-up Barcelona ended on a high as goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez were enough for a 2-1 victory over Sevilla, whose lone goal came courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri.

Vedat Muriqi netted a 90th-minute equaliser for Mallorca and Pablo Maffeo grabbed a dramatic match-winner three minutes later to secure an unlikely 2-1 comeback over Getafe and propel them to a 15th-place finish.

Las Palmas finished level on 40 points with Mallorca, but landed in 16th spot with their inferior goal difference after their 1-1 draw with 10th-placed Alaves.

Giuliano Simeone missed a penalty for Alaves before Carlos Vicente put them ahead, but Marc Cardona equalised for Las Palmas.

Celta Vigo and Valencia played out a 2-2 draw to finish their respective campaigns. Carlos Dominguez’s own goal and an Alberto Mari penalty twice put Valencia ahead, with Iago Aspas’ spot-kick and Anastasios Douvikas levelling on each occasion.