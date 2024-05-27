‘Proud’ Xavi says Barcelona’s next manager will ‘suffer’ in the role

Departing Barcelona manager Xavi has warned his successor to be prepared to “suffer” in the job.

The former Spain midfielder was informed last week he was to be sacked, having previously performed a U-turn saying he wanted to stay on after announcing his intention to leave earlier this year.

Ex-Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is expected to replace him.

Xavi has spoken about how complicated Barcelona is as a club (Joan Monfort/AP)

“To the new manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a very complicated place to be,” Xavi said after his final match in charge, a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

“This is a difficult job and you have to be patient.”

Xavi does not have another job lined up and is prepared to wait for the right offer.

“Nothing is closed. I’m a professional, let’s see what happens in the future,” he added.

“Of course I’m open (to a new job), but I think 100 per cent I need to rest a little bit.

“It’s so difficult to coach Barcelona. It’s been tough last week, but I have my conscience very clear. I’m proud and happy.

“When we got here we knew it was a difficult time for the club and I think we can be proud of the work we have done.”