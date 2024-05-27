Maya Le Tissier called up by England for France games after Niamh Charles injury

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has been called into England’s 23-player squad to face France in their Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Le Tissier had been named in a four-player standby list by the Lionesses but has now promoted in the wake of a calf injury suffered by Chelsea’s Niamh Charles, who will remain at her club.

The 22-year-old was first called up in November 2022, but has struggled to make herself a permanent fixture in Sarina Wiegman’s squad, in part due to the England boss envisioning Le Tissier playing a different position for her country.

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has been added to the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

While she is primarily a centre-back at United, Wiegman feels Le Tissier’s future with England is as a right-back, a difference the England coach agreed earlier this month could be partially hindering the defender from featuring more regularly in her squad.

Wiegman said: “I think, absolutely, the competition in the back is high, and Maya of course plays mostly in the right full-back position if she comes in. We saw that in February too.

“In the centre-back position, I choose other players who I think are ahead of her. Those are the conversations I have with her all the time.”

Le Tissier’s promotion is not the only change to the Lionesses’ squad, with Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas joining on standby to replace the injured Kayla Rendell.

Both Charles and Southampton’s Rendell will continue to be assessed ahead of England’s July qualifiers, while it was earlier announced that Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy will miss out on both games against France as she recovers from a foot injury.

All 26 players – including standbys Thomas, Missy Bo Kearns and Jessica Naz – arrived for duty at St George’s Park on Monday ahead of England’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The defending European champions will first face group A3 leaders France at St James’ Park on May 31, followed by the return meeting on June 5.

The Lionesses are second in the group after their first two qualifiers, a draw with Sweden and a victory over the Republic of Ireland.