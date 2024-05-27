Maya Le Tissier called up by England for France games after Niamh Charles injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Maya Le Tissier called up by England for France games after Niamh Charles injury

By Press Association
Manchester United defender Le Tissier has been promoted from England’s standby list (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United defender Le Tissier has been promoted from England’s standby list (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has been called into England’s 23-player squad to face France in their Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Le Tissier had been named in a four-player standby list by the Lionesses but has now promoted in the wake of a calf injury suffered by Chelsea’s Niamh Charles, who will remain at her club.

The 22-year-old was first called up in November 2022, but has struggled to make herself a permanent fixture in Sarina Wiegman’s squad, in part due to the England boss envisioning Le Tissier playing a different position for her country.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Adobe Women’s FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has been added to the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

While she is primarily a centre-back at United, Wiegman feels Le Tissier’s future with England is as a right-back, a difference the England coach agreed earlier this month could be partially hindering the defender from featuring more regularly in her squad.

Wiegman said: “I think, absolutely, the competition in the back is high, and Maya of course plays mostly in the right full-back position if she comes in. We saw that in February too.

“In the centre-back position, I choose other players who I think are ahead of her. Those are the conversations I have with her all the time.”

Le Tissier’s promotion is not the only change to the Lionesses’ squad, with Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas joining on standby to replace the injured Kayla Rendell.

Both Charles and Southampton’s Rendell will continue to be assessed ahead of England’s July qualifiers, while it was earlier announced that Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy will miss out on both games against France as she recovers from a foot injury.

All 26 players – including standbys Thomas, Missy Bo Kearns and Jessica Naz – arrived for duty at St George’s Park on Monday ahead of England’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The defending European champions will first face group A3 leaders France at St James’ Park on May 31, followed by the return meeting on June 5.

The Lionesses are second in the group after their first two qualifiers, a draw with Sweden and a victory over the Republic of Ireland.