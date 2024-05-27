Chelsea in advanced talks with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea in advanced talks with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca – reports

By Press Association
Leicester’s Enzo Maresca has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred choice to become their new head coach (Nigel French/PA)
Leicester’s Enzo Maresca has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred choice to become their new head coach (Nigel French/PA)

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to make Leicester’s Enzo Maresca their new head coach.

The Italian, who until last summer was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, has guided the Foxes back into the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation 12 months ago.

That, and the style of football with which he achieved it, has impressed the Chelsea hierarchy who are looking for a successor to Mauricio Pochettino after they parted ways after just one season.

Enzo Maresca
Maresca immediately guided Leicester back to the Premier League following relegation last summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reports suggest Chelsea have asked for permission to speak to Maresca, whom Leicester would demand compensation for with a figure of £10million being floated.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, who got Ipswich promoted from the Sky Bet Championship behind Leicester, were also apparent contenders for the role.

The task of identifying a replacement for Pochettino, who departed on amicable terms having failed to reach agreement with the club over how much responsibility he would be given over football matters, is being overseen by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

A final decision on any appointment must ultimately be signed off by the club’s co-controlling owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, who is understood to have been lukewarm on the prospect of Pochettino remaining in the job, and Jose E Feliciano.

Chelsea and Leicester have been approached for comment.