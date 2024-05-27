Brendan Rodgers ‘kept Celtic believing’ as they clinched double success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers ‘kept Celtic believing’ as they clinched double success

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to a league and cup double (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to a league and cup double (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cameron Carter-Vickers praised manager Brendan Rodgers for ensuring Celtic maintained the confidence and composure required to end a challenging campaign with double glory.

The Hoops looked to be losing their way as city rivals Rangers roared back midway through the league campaign to briefly overtake them at the top in February.

But Celtic found their stride when it mattered most and claimed 25 points from their closing nine matches to secure the league title before beating Gers in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers oversaw a league and cup double (Robert Perry/PA)

“There was always that belief, and to be fair to the manager I think that’s what he did well for us,” said defender Carter-Vickers. “He kept us believing and kept a calmness in the group.

“We’re a positive group and we knew that if we worked together and played for each other we’d get there in the end.

“I think we came to life towards the end of the season probably due to a combination of things. Whenever any club gets a new manager, it always takes a little bit of time for their ideas to settle into the group and stuff like that.

“Towards the end of the season I think you saw the fruits of what we were doing earlier in the season.”

With Rodgers preparing for his second season at the helm since returning to the club last summer, Carter-Vickers hopes there will be further improvement at Celtic Park next season both domestically and in Europe.

“I hope so, that’s our aim,” he said. “We’ll continue to work hard, and I’d like to think that will shine through.

“We always want to improve, not just in Europe but in the league as well. We know the Champions League is a very high level and we’ve got to prepare for that properly.”

Celtic lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden
Celtic lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic’s end-of-season surge towards the double largely coincided with Rodgers having all his key players available after the likes of Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Carter-Vickers endured periods sidelined by injury.

The centre-back was out for more than two months early in the season and then had further fitness issues in the first couple of months of this year before getting a regular run from March onwards.

“The beginning of the season was a bit frustrating for me because of the injuries but I managed to get fit and help the team towards the end of the season, which was good,” said Carter-Vickers.