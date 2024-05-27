Rafael Nadal knocked out in first round of potential last French Open appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rafael Nadal knocked out in first round of potential last French Open appearance

By Press Association
Rafael Nadal was beaten by Alexander Zverev (Thibault Camus/AP)
Rafael Nadal was beaten by Alexander Zverev (Thibault Camus/AP)

Rafael Nadal said he did not want a French Open leaving party, but he got one anyway as he bowed out to Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros.

The 14-time champion, known as the ‘King of Clay’, was roared on by family, friends and rivals at the scene of his greatest triumphs.

Unseeded after his long injury absence and still way below the peak of his powers, Nadal was unfortunate to run into the in-form world number four in the opening round.

Alexander Zverev, left, beat Rafael Nadal
Alexander Zverev, left, beat Rafael Nadal (Thibault Camus/AP)

But Nadal gave the 27-year-old, 10 years his junior and a favourite for the title, a serious match before going down 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 in front of an adoring and emotional Philippe Chatrier crowd.

The Spaniard had told tournament organisers last week that he did not want a farewell ceremony as he would not “close the door” on a return to the Paris showpiece.

It seemed no one had got the memo, though. The seats behind the players’ boxes were crammed with current stars including Carlos Alcaraz – Nadal’s heir apparent – long-time rival Novak Djokovic and women’s number one and three-time champion Iga Swiatek.

Also in attendance were Nadal’s wife Xisca, who rarely watches his matches, baby son Rafael Jr and uncles Toni – his former coach – and Miguel Angel, the ex-Spain footballer.

Iga Swiatek, bottom row fourth from left, Carlos Alcaraz, top row third from left, and Novak Djokovic, standing right in blue sweater and white cap, were all in attendance
Iga Swiatek, bottom row fourth from left, Carlos Alcaraz, top row third from left, and Novak Djokovic, standing right in blue sweater and white cap, were all in attendance (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, no stranger to titles himself, was another famous face in the crowd.

They were all treated to flashes of the old brilliance; the rat-a-tat volley exchange in the first set, the drop shot from three feet behind the baseline in the second and the flashing forehand winner to clinch a break at the start of the third.

But a slow start had cost Nadal a break in the opening game which he never retrieved, while Zverev was too strong in the tie-break and held his nerve down the final straight.

So Nadal’s astonishing Roland Garros record now reads played 116, won 112, as Zverev added his name to Djokovic and Robin Soderling as the only players to beat him here.

It was a significant win for the German, who still has the cloud of a trial over domestic abuse allegations – which he denies – hanging over him and which begins this weekend.

The last time he faced Nadal was on the same court two years ago in the semi-finals, when he slipped and seriously injured his ankle, costing him the best part of a year of his career.

His celebrations were low key as Nadal sent a forehand wide on match point, before Chatrier rose, possibly for one last time, to salute their hero.

Nadal was persuaded afterwards by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo to say a few words to the crowd.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be my last time here in front of you, not 100 per cent – but if it is I enjoyed it,” he said.

“The feelings that I have are difficult to describe, it’s so special to feel the love of the people in the place I love the most.

“I have been going through a very tough two years in terms of injuries and I went through a process with the dream of being back at Roland Garros.

Spectators applaud Rafael Nadal
Spectators applaud Rafael Nadal (Thibault Camus/AP)

“The first round was not the dream one but I was competitive and had my chances. It’s difficult to say what’s going on in the future, a big percentage that I won’t be back but I can say 100 per cent I am enjoying playing and having fun.

“Maybe in two months I’ll say it’s enough, but it’s something I don’t want yet and I want to be back on this court for the Olympics.

“I never could imagine when I was a kid that I would be here at almost 38 with all the success I had here. I really hope to see you again – but I don’t know.”