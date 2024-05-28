Michael Vaughan’s son Archie signs first professional contract with Somerset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Vaughan’s son Archie signs first professional contract with Somerset

By Press Association
Michael Vaughan’s son Archie (left) has signed a professional contract with Somerset (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, has signed a first professional contract with Somerset to run across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The deal will begin in November and comes after the 18-year-old made his second XI debut for the club in 2022.

He played for Somerset in the T20 Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup, scoring 35 runs from 28 balls as his side beat Yorkshire to finish third.

He told the club’s website: “It’s something I’ve worked extremely hard for and it’s something I’ve strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I’ve really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour.

“I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room.

“I want go do my bit in the second team whenever I get the opportunity and be a good team player.”

Vaughan, a top-order batter and off-spinner, joined the Cheshire County set-up at the age of 10 and plays club cricket for Taunton St Andrews.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: “Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“Since joining the academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.

“This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to Second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished.

“We were impressed with the manner in which he transitioned seamlessly into the professional environment in Abu Dhabi on our pre-season camp and we are really looking forward to helping him develop and grow both his game and his understanding of the professional game.”