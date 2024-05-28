Everton keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan

Everton are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and is again expected to be able to leave the Etihad Stadium on a temporary deal this summer.

And Sean Dyche is keen to take him to Goodison Park next season, the PA news agency understands.

Phillips had a poor time at West Ham in the second half of last season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Phillips has featured just 31 times for City since joining from Leeds for £45million in the summer of 2022.

It has been a fall from grace for the midfielder, who was part of the England team which made it to the final of Euro 2020.

But he has failed to impress Pep Guardiola and endured a chastening loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

He was culpable for goals conceded against Bournemouth and Manchester United, was sent off against Nottingham Forest and was then caught on camera performing a rude gesture to West Ham fans after a defeat at Newcastle.

Jack Harrison made 35 appearances for Everton last season (Martin Rickett/PA)

His poor form has led to his omission from Gareth Southgate’s 31-man training squad for Euro 2024 as he looks to kickstart his career.

Everton are also interested in pursuing another loan deal for Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

Harrison played 35 times for the Toffees last season and looks set to be available again following Leeds’ failure to win promotion back to the Premier League.