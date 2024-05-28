Tottenham seal second loan deal for Timo Werner

Tottenham have brought RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner back to the club on loan.

Werner joined Spurs in January on a six-month loan and made 14 appearances, scoring twice whilst also providing three assists for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

An option to buy the Germany international permanently was included in the terms of his original loan switch, but Tottenham have made the decision to sign the 28-year-old on another temporary deal.

Timo Werner, right, celebrates with Tottenham captain Son Heung-min against Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)

Ex-Chelsea attacker Werner has put pen to paper on a season-long loan move to bolster Postecoglou’s options ahead of the club’s return to Europe next season.

An option for Spurs to sign Werner on a permanent basis has been included in this new deal for a fee of 10million euros (currently £8.5m), the PA news agency understands.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tottenham also announced back-up goalkeeper Brandon Austin had signed a new five-year contract.

Austin, 25, has progressed through Spurs’ academy and appeared several times in matchday squads, but failed to make his senior debut for the Premier League side so far.