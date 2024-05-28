French Open day three: More Brits crash out as Novak Djokovic coasts through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French Open day three: More Brits crash out as Novak Djokovic coasts through

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic had to problems in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)
Novak Djokovic is safely through to round two at the French Open but there was more British anguish as Dan Evans and Katie Boulter completed a clean sweep of defeats.

There was (another) tearful goodbye as France’s Alize Cornet followed Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal and said au revoir to Roland Garros after her 20th and final appearance.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic bit the dust (Christophe Ena/AP)

Match of the day

David Goffin is no stranger to a five-setter and the 33-year-old Belgian came through a three-and-a-half-hour epic against towering French wild card Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Quote of the day

Fun family fact of the day

Casper Ruud settled a (very) old score (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Some belated Ruud family revenge after two-time finalist Casper Ruud beat Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves in straight sets. In the final of the 1995 Swedish Open in Bastad, Meligeni Alves’ uncle Fernando Meligeni beat Ruud’s father Christian to win the title. “It was worth the wait, I guess,” said Ruud.

Fond farewell III

Sales of tissues must have rocketed in Paris after the departures of Murray and Nadal were followed by another tear-jerker. Cornet, who first played in the French Open aged 15, was well beaten by Qinwen Zheng but there was not a dry eye on Chatrier as she said goodbye for the last time.

Stat of the day

Brit watch

Evans was beaten in straight sets by Danish hot-shot Holger Rune and Boulter lost a tight three-setter to former world number two Paula Badosa. With Murray, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart all out it is the first time no Brits have reached round two in singles since 2020.

Fallen seeds

Women: Sorana Cirstea (28)
Men: Adrian Mannarino (22)

Who’s up next?

Former world number one Naomi Osaka’s second-round match against current top-ranked woman Iga Swiatek headlines day four. Men’s two and three seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are also in action.